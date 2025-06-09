Starc laughs off Josh Hazlewood being nicknamed 'HazleGod' by RCB fans: 'Don't think it'll take off in Australia'

Josh Hazlewood had a memorable Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign as he was the star of the show in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden title triumph. The Australia pacer returned with 22 wickets in the 18th edition of the T20 tournament as he finished as the third-highest wicket-taker, only behind Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna and Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad. Such as the impact of Hazlewood that RCB fans started referring to him as ‘Hazlewood’, and the nickname has become quite popular in India. Mitchell Starc laughed upon hearing Josh Hazlewood's new nickname ‘HazleGod’.(Screengrabs - ICC Instagram)

Hazlewood is gearing up for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, which will begin on Wednesday, June 11, at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Ahead of the marquee contest, Hazlewood was asked about his new nickname in India.

The 34-year-old said it feels great to be referred to as ‘HazleGod’, but he doesn't think this new nickname will stick around in Australia.

Hazlewood suffered a shoulder niggle midway through the IPL 2025 season. He then returned to Australia once the tournament was suspended for one week due to the conflict between India and Pakistan. However, the speedster returned for the playoffs. His impact was instant as he took three wickets in Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings.

“Yeah, hopefully, it runs out of steam pretty quickly. It's flattering, obviously, to hear it around the grounds in India, but I don't think it'll take off in Australia,” said Hazlewood in a video posted on the official Instagram handle of ICC.

‘Hopefully, it sticks’

Josh Hazlewood's parter-in-crime, Mitchell Starc laughed off the new nickname, saying he is hoping that it sticks around. He also added that the Australia pacer has had a great last couple of months.

“Hopefully, it sticks because I don't think he likes it too much. He's had a fantastic few months, the big fella over in India, and he's come home with bags of cash. So I look forward to seeing him in action here at Lord's,” said Starc.

On the other hand, Nathan Lyon revealed that there was a time during the training session for the WTC final when Josh himself referred to as ‘HazleGod’, leaving him surprised.

“HazleGod, he actually referred to himself as it the other day, which totally took me back by surprise,” said Lyon.

“Off the back of him winning the IPL, I think he's running with it,” he added.

In the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings, Hazlewood had a rare bad day at the office. He conceded more than 50 runs, took one wicket, and RCB won the contest by six runs.