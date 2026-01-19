Steve Smith breaks silence on T20 World Cup snub despite smashing form in BBL: ‘That ship has sailed’

Australia batter Steve Smith, who has been killing it of late in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the Sydney Sixers, on Monday, finally reacted to the T20 World Cup snub, saying he understands that the “ship has sailed” and the current openers are performing well, hence there was no place for him in the 15-member squad. Recently, the 36-year-old smashed his fourth BBL hundred for the Sixers while playing for the Sixers against the Sydney Thunder, and he backed this effort up with another half-century against the Brisbane Heat in a must-win encounter at the Gabba, Brisbane. Steve Smith reacts to being overlooked for the T20 World Cup. (AP)

Smith has unleashed new gears in his T20 game, and the BBL has seen the right-hander unleashing big shots without breaking a sweat. He has been outscoring the rest of his teammates, including Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Smith might have been overlooked for the T20 World Cup, but his focus remains on somehow making the Australian team for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where cricket is all set to make a comeback. It is worth noting that Smith didn't even make the cut for the Australian team in the upcoming three T20Is against Pakistan, set to be played before the 20-team World Cup.

Also Read: Steve Smith clears air on Babar Azam fallout amid 'tantrum' report: 'We're just chatting about golf' “My main goal, as I’ve said before, is to get on the team when the Olympics are rolling around. I’d be keen to do that. That’d be pretty cool. Keep doing what I’m doing, and you never know," Smith told reporters on Monday.

“I always want to play for Australia in big tournaments. But I think that ship’s (T20 World Cup) sailed. I reckon they’ve got two opening batters that are doing pretty well. I’m relaxed doing what I can here and having some fun,” he added.

What did the selector say? Smith might have made peace with not making it to the T20 World Cup team, but chief selector George Bailey is open to having him around if there are any last-minute injuries within the squad.

“He’s playing incredibly well, as he has done in the BBL for the last couple of years, in a position that we’ve got really good coverage in. But if there were moving parts and something was required around there, no doubt his name would be in the mix," Bailey told reporters after unveiling the Australian squad for the Pakistan tour.

“I’d hate to put a line through saying that Steve couldn’t bat anywhere else, because I think he’s proven us wrong, or he’s proved his ability to be able to do that on a number of occasions. I think when he’s had international opportunities of late, it has been at the top. Certainly, his most recent ones have been. He’s played a lot of international T20 cricket. Clearly, when he goes back to the Big Bash, he is a level above," he added.

Speaking of Australia, the 2021 champions are in Group B for the upcoming tournament set to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. They are grouped alongside Sri Lanka, Ireland, Oman and Zimbabwe. The Mitchell Marsh-led side will begin its campaign on February 11 against Ireland at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.