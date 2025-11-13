Steve Smith plays down England's ‘pace’ threat, as mind games begin ahead of Ashes: ‘Sometimes the slower guys are…’

Australia’s stand-in skipper Steve Smith has played down the hype around England’s much-talked-about pace battery ahead of the opening Ashes Test in Perth. The visitors are banking on their fast bowlers to trouble the Australian batting unit on the bouncy tracks Down Under. England’s attack — spearheaded by Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, and backed by Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, and Josh Tongue — is expected to pose a stern challenge, but Smith seemed unfazed by the threat. Following the retirements of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, England are still searching for bowlers capable of replicating their mastery of swing rather than relying purely on pace. Steve Smith will lead Australia in the first Ashes Test against England.(AFP)

Smith, set to lead Australia in the opening Test at Perth next week in Pat Cummins’ absence, believes the pitches might favour seamers with movement over outright pace. His view comes after strong outings in the Sheffield Shield games at the Gabba and SCG, where he found solid batting form.

"It's different on the wickets now, I think," Smith told Australian media late Wednesday after hitting 57 and 56 not out against Victoria to go with his 118 against Queensland.

"I mean, those sort of nibblers (seamers) can be quite tricky. So they might have got things the wrong way around, if that makes sense, in terms of the pace, from previous years.

"Obviously, they've got those guys at their disposal now. They probably weren't fit and ready, or old enough, maybe, a few years back.

"Sometimes the slower guys are almost harder to play on those wickets where you have to make the pace, but yeah, we'll wait and see, won't we?"

Steve Smith ready for Ashes challenge

Smith shapes as a pivotal player for Australia, and has hit the ground running after a six-week break where he did not pick up a bat.

"It was nice to just be able to spend some time in the middle, get some rhythm and feel in a good place," he said of his early season form.

The opening Test begins in Perth on November 21, followed by a day-night encounter in Brisbane, where fast and bouncy pitches are on the cards. The remaining matches of the series will be played in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney.