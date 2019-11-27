Steve Smith ran 3 km in Brisbane to ‘punish himself’ - Find out why

cricket

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 10:35 IST

Steve Smith has been in rip-roaring form ever since he made a comeback after serving a one year ban. In the Ashes, he scored a whopping 774 runs at an average of 110.57 in the Ashes series this year. However, the right-hander encountered a rare failure in the first Test against Pakistan at Brisbane.

And well, true to his character, Smith confessed that he did not take the team bus and instead ran all the way back to the team hotel and covered three kilometers in the process.

“I always punish myself when I get no runs, just like I reward myself when I score runs with a chocolate bar at the end of the night if I get a hundred,” Smith said on Tuesday.

“So yeah, if I get no runs I always like to have a run or go to the gym or do something just to give myself a bit of a punishment,” he added..

Smith was dismissed by Yasir Shah in Brisbane and the leg-spinner got rid of him for the seventh time in Test cricket. Yasir’s send-off has given him extra motivation to be more careful in the 2nd Test, which will be a Pink ball affair in Adelaide, played from November 29 to December 3.

“I feel the times he (Yasir Shah) has got me out, I have been on a few runs. I have been slogging in a couple of second innings ones where I was playing some funky shots and stuff so I’m not too worried. It (the send-off) gave me a bit more motivation next game to not get out to him. So, I will probably be a little bit more disciplined against him,” he added.