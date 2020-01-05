Steve Smith’s ‘clone’ Glen Phillips lights Sydney Test on debut

cricket

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 10:54 IST

Minimal gap between the legs, hard taps on the ground, bat moving up and down even as the bowler runs in and finally an opened up shuffle when the ball is delivered – Steve Smith’s batting stance is a sight. It is unique, difficult to emulate and complex… Or so we thought. New Zealand batsman Glen Phillips defied all that with his batting stance that resembled Smith’s to such extent that social media referred him as Smith’s ‘clone’.

In a video shared by CricketAustralia.com.au, Philips was seen ‘cloning’ Smith’s mannerisms and batting stance on Day 3 of the third Australia vs New Zealand Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

On debut, Phillips not only cloned Steve Smith’s batting stance but he also showed signs of Smith’s brilliance with the bat. He struck a fighting fifty before getting cleaned up by Pat Cummins in the final session of Day 3.

Phillips, however, lived a charmed life. He was dropped twice and given a reprieve when caught off a no-ball.

Spinner Nathan Lyon put down two caught and bowled chances when Phillips was on two and 17.

The Kiwi batsman dodged another bullet on 28 when he was caught by Travis Head at deep midwicket only to be recalled when James Pattinson was found to have over-stepped for a no-ball.

Phillips, who only flew in as cover on the eve of the Test with the team, helped New Zealand bat their longest in the series. The Kiwis batted 71 over till tea after Australia had put on 454 in their first riding on a maiden double century from Marnus Labuschagne.