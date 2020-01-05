e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Cricket / Steve Smith’s ‘clone’ Glen Phillips lights Sydney Test on debut

Steve Smith’s ‘clone’ Glen Phillips lights Sydney Test on debut

In a video, Glen Philips was seen ‘cloning’ Smith’s mannerisms and batting stance on Day 3 of the third Australia vs New Zealand Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

cricket Updated: Jan 05, 2020 10:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Glen Phillips ‘cloning’ Steve Smith
Glen Phillips ‘cloning’ Steve Smith(Cricket Australia)
         

Minimal gap between the legs, hard taps on the ground, bat moving up and down even as the bowler runs in and finally an opened up shuffle when the ball is delivered – Steve Smith’s batting stance is a sight. It is unique, difficult to emulate and complex… Or so we thought. New Zealand batsman Glen Phillips defied all that with his batting stance that resembled Smith’s to such extent that social media referred him as Smith’s ‘clone’.

In a video shared by CricketAustralia.com.au, Philips was seen ‘cloning’ Smith’s mannerisms and batting stance on Day 3 of the third Australia vs New Zealand Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

 

On debut, Phillips not only cloned Steve Smith’s batting stance but he also showed signs of Smith’s brilliance with the bat. He struck a fighting fifty before getting cleaned up by Pat Cummins in the final session of Day 3.

Phillips, however, lived a charmed life. He was dropped twice and given a reprieve when caught off a no-ball.

Spinner Nathan Lyon put down two caught and bowled chances when Phillips was on two and 17.

The Kiwi batsman dodged another bullet on 28 when he was caught by Travis Head at deep midwicket only to be recalled when James Pattinson was found to have over-stepped for a no-ball.

Phillips, who only flew in as cover on the eve of the Test with the team, helped New Zealand bat their longest in the series. The Kiwis batted 71 over till tea after Australia had put on 454 in their first riding on a maiden double century from Marnus Labuschagne.

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
‘Where has Sidhu fled?’: Meenakshi Lekhi slams Congress after Nankana Sahib attack
‘Where has Sidhu fled?’: Meenakshi Lekhi slams Congress after Nankana Sahib attack
May get cardiac arrest if not treated urgently, says Bhim Army chief’s doctor
May get cardiac arrest if not treated urgently, says Bhim Army chief’s doctor
Raining since 11 am, doubts over IND-SL T20I in Guwahati
Raining since 11 am, doubts over IND-SL T20I in Guwahati
IAF set to get 2 more warning systems, an acutely felt need after Balakot
IAF set to get 2 more warning systems, an acutely felt need after Balakot
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
What tidy and messy desks say about you, writes Karan Thapar
What tidy and messy desks say about you, writes Karan Thapar
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
Budget session: What to expect after FM’s speech | 5 key pending bills
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news