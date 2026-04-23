‘Stop this, you’re killing players’: Lalit Modi slams BCCI over ‘outrageous’ scheduling, says 'you don’t need the money'

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi unleashed a scathing attack on the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday, accusing the board of “overworking” players and prioritising revenue over their welfare. His remarks came in response to reports that India head coach Gautam Gambhir is unhappy with the packed schedule, with a one-off Test against Afghanistan slated immediately after IPL 2026. Lalit Modi hit out at BCCI over player workload concerns

The IPL season is set to conclude on May 31, after which several players will have to report straight to the national camp, with the Test against Afghanistan beginning on June 6. India are also scheduled to play three ODIs against Afghanistan, followed by white-ball tours of Ireland and England — leaving virtually no recovery window for players.

With such a tight turnaround, selectors could be forced to rely on reserve players for the Test, which does not fall within the World Test Championship cycle.

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Reacting to the situation, Modi lashed out at the BCCI, accusing the board of treating players like “mules.”

“The BCCI is killing its players with the hectic scheduling. Guys, stop this outrageous scheduling you are putting the boys through. They need time with their families and some time off. You do not need the money,” he said.

Modi further argued that the board should now prioritise player welfare over financial gains, pointing out that the IPL has already secured long-term financial stability.

“I created annuity revenue that the world envies. You will never have to worry about that while sitting in those chairs. Do something good with your decisions, for heaven’s sake. The welfare of the players is paramount. Do not overwork them,” he added.