Stuart Broad changes Fantasy Premier League team 100 times, asks fans for thoughts on his squad

cricket

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:01 IST

The English Premier League is about to begin in a few hours and the regular excitement of football is returning. The clubs have made several changes to their personnel with some spending big while some opting to keep a reserved policy. Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United, Everton and Aston Villa decided to splash the cash while the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea (due to a transfer ban) kept a low profile.

The return of English football also means the comeback of Fantasy Premier League. One of the most popular fantasy football games in the world, it keeps most of the fans on the edge of their seats as they look to eke out the best out of their squad under a budget of 100 million.

The dilemma has also bothered English cricketer Stuart Broad, who recently took to Twitter to admit that he has made 100 changes to the squad before the first game of the season between Liverpool and Norwich. ‘Good Luck @OfficialFPL players. I’ve changed my team 100 times leading into the first game. Just looking forward to it starting now! Thoughts ?’ Broad tweeted.

Good Luck @OfficialFPL players. I’ve changed my team 100 times leading into the first game. Just looking forward to it starting now! Thoughts ? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Qi5WSbGW5t — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 9, 2019

Broad would now look to switch his focus towards the second Ashes Test between England and Australia. After losing the first test, Broad and England will be looking to bounce back in the 5-Test series.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 22:58 IST