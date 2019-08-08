Fantasy Premier League 2019: Best picks for Gameweek 1

football

The latest season of the Premier League is just round the corner and it is also time for the Fantasy Premier League enthusiasts to create their teams. From choosing the perfect team to deciding their captain, an exciting season lies ahead for the FPL managers. Ahead of the new season, here’s HT’s picks for Gameweek 1 -

GOALKEEPERS

Alisson – Liverpool (6.0)

The Brazil international was the most successful goalkeeper last season with 176 points and it came as no surprise that 32.5 percent of Fantasy managers have opted for him this season. Although his price is the highest at 6.0, Alisson remains a brilliant option and managers can expect great returns from the 26-year-old.

Ederson - Manchester City (6.0)

With 169 last season, Ederson was not much behind Alisson when it comes to Fantasy points and he will once again be a safe bet for managers this time round. Manchester City has further bolstered their defence with the signing of Joao Cancelo and we can expect Ederson to pull off more amazing saves this season.

Jordan Pickford – Everton (5.5)

Jordan Pickford was the third best goalkeeper last season in the Fantasy Premier League with 161 points and this time, he came third to only Ederson and Alisson with 18 per cent managers opting for him. The initial fixtures favour Everton with just Tottenham in the first six weeks and he costs 0.5m less if you desperately need it elsewhere.

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool (7.0)

While Virgil Van Djik and Andrew Robertson are brilliant picks, the youngster holds the most promise this season. Last year,Alexander-Arnold scored 185 points from just 2400 minutes – roughly 75% of his teammates’ minutes. This time, he is one of the costliest defenders in FPL and his returns can be proportionately impressive.

Lucas Digne - Everton (6.0)

Digne scored four goals and set up five in his debut Premier League season and with 158 points, he had a relatively good outing for Everton. With favourable fixtures at the start of the season, he will be a good pick for the FPL managers this time and his goalscoring prowess can mean extra points for them.

Lewis Dunk – Brighton (4.5)

At his price, Dunk is an absolute steal and he has the potential to become the breakout buy of the season. 8 per cent of Fantasy Premier League managers have opted for the English defender and with just Manchester City being their only Top 6 opponent in the first six weeks, Dunk can fetch a lot of points for them.

MIDFIELDERS

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool (12.5m)

It was a season to remember for the Egyptian midfielder as he was the top scorer among all footballers in the Fantasy Premier League with 259 points. Liverpool will once again be a major title contender this season and having Mohammed Salah in your team can pay huge dividends in the long run.

Raheem Sterling - Manchester City (12.0)

With 32 combined goals and assists last season, Sterling is a favourite among FPL managers this time round with 31.7 per cent opting for the Manchester City midfielder. Sterling had a brilliant run of form in the pre-season and if he can repeat last year’s show, he will be certainly be worth every penny of his price.

Ryan Fraser - Bournemouth (7.5)

Ryan Fraser grabbed headlines last season for his brilliant performances for Bournemouth and the Scotland international was the second highest-scoring midfielder outside the Top 6 clubs.With a price tag of 7.5, he will be cheap option for the FPL managers and he can turn out to be the best bargain buy this time round.

FORWARDS

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal (11.0)

Arsenal were unable to crack into the Top 4 last season but Aubameyang had a brilliant outing as the Gabon forward was the top scoring striker of the season. He topped the charts with 205 points and 25.1 percent of the FPL managers has already opted for him as he takes on Newcastle in the season opener.

Roberto Firmino - Liverpool (9.5)

Roberto Firmino is a key component in Jurgen Klopp’s formation with the 27-year-old provided a number of assists besides scoring freely for Liverpool. With Sadio Mane doubtful for the first game, Firmino will be handed extra responsibility and as a result, he can be a brilliant buy for the Fantasy Premier League managers.

Raul Jimenez - Wolves (7.5)

13 goals and 10 assists - It was a brilliant outing for Jimenez last season for Wolves and with the striker completing a full transfer this season, FPL managers will be looking to utilise him completely. At 7.5, he is an absolute steal when it comes to strikers and after the initial tough fixtures, he can turn out to be a stellar buy for them.

