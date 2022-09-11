Home / Cricket / Stuart Broad surpasses Australia great Glenn McGrath for incredible Test feat; joins teammate Anderson in elite top-5

Stuart Broad surpasses Australia great Glenn McGrath for incredible Test feat; joins teammate Anderson in elite top-5

Published on Sep 11, 2022

England's leading Test pacer Stuart Broad reached a historic feat in the format when he dismissed South Africa's Dean Elgar on Day 4 of the third and final Test at the Oval.

ByHT Sports Desk

England's bowling great Stuart Broad reached a historic feat on Sunday when he dismissed South Africa skipper Dean Elgar in the third and final Test of the series at The Oval. The 36-year-old Broad went past Australian great Glenn McGrath to become the second-most successful pacer in history of Test cricket, as he registered a 564th dismissal to his name in the longest format of the game. He accomplished the feat during South Africa's second innings on day four.

Broad also went on to dismiss Ryan Rickelton for 8 in the same innings and after the dismissal, Broad remains the second-most successful pace bowler in Tests with 565 wickets – next to his bowling partner and compatriot, James Anderson, who has 666 wickets in the longest format.

Broad has also become the fifth-most successful bowler in Test history. Above the bowler are Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan (800), late Aussie spin great Shane Warne (708), Anderson (666), and Indian spin wizard Anil Kumble (619).

South Africa's second innings is in progress and they have over a 100+ run lead over England so far.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 158. Ollie Pope (67) was the only half-centurion in the innings while Joe Root scored 23, as the duo was involved in a 41-run stand for third wicket. Marco Jansen (5/35) and Kagiso Rabada (4/81) led the Proteas fight with the ball. Anrich Nortje also got a wicket.

Put to bat first by England, South Africa was bowled out by England for only 118 in 36.2 overs. Khaya Zondo (23) and Marco Jansen (30) were among the run-scorers for the visitors. The English pace attack demolished South African batting, with Ollie Robinson taking 5/49 while Broad took 4/41. Anderson got one wicket.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

