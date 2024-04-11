Sunil Gavaskar gives honest verdict on Shubman Gill's crucial knock vs RR at IPL 2024: 'GT weren't able to chase…'

Leading Gujarat Titans in the post-Hardik Pandya era at the Indian Premier League season 2024, superstar Shubman Gill played an exceptional knock against Rajasthan Royals in match No.26 of the cash-rich tournament at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. Last season's Orange Cap winner, premier batter Shubman, laid the foundation for GT's successful run chase before power-hitter Rashid Khan finished things off in style to end RR's unbeaten run in their Jaipur fortress. Gavaskar also lauded Chahal, who got Gill out with a clever delivery(AFP-HT)

Gill earned plaudits from legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar after Rashid inspired GT to a thrilling win over the 2008 champions at IPL 2024. Opening the innings with in-form Sai Sudharsan, GT skipper Gill shared an impressive 64-run stand before the Indian batter switched gears and launched an all-out attack on the RR bowlers. Keeping his impressive record against veteran Ravichandran Ashwin intact, the former Kolkata Knight Riders batter completed his half-century off 35 balls.

Sunil Gavaskar impressed with Shubman Gill because…

“I am very impressed with Shubman Gill because, again, he was not getting the kind of support that he would have wanted at the other end. You want somebody to be there to build a partnership. At the start of the innings, if you have a bit of a partnership, it eases quite a bit of your problems. He hasn't quite had that,” Gavaskar told Star Sports. The Indian batter shattered Virat Kohli's IPL record with his match-alerting knock against Sanju Samson's men at Jaipur. Gill became the second fastest Indian afer KL Rahul to complete 3,000 runs in the IPL.

'Chahal got him out with a very clever delivery'

However, Gill was stopped in his tracks by senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as the GT skipper perished for 72 off 44 balls. Talking about Gill’s performance, former India skipper Gavaskar also credited Chahal for plotting the dismissal of the GT skipper in the final-ball thriller between the former champions. "That's why, having learned from the previous game, where he was trying to move around and lost his wicket, and then they weren't able to chase even 160, I think he knew that he had to stick around as much as possible, and that's what he did, till Chahal got him out with a very clever delivery. Anticipating that he was going to come down to the crease, he pulled it a little bit wide. But what a terrific innings from a young Shubman Gill," Gavaskar added.