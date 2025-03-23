Sunil Gavaskar left irritated at MS Dhoni question before CSK vs MI: 'Why should we even ask that? Every time...'

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was irritated by the customary question about MS Dhoni's future in the IPL. The wicketkeeper-batter is set to be in action on Sunday in Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2025 opener against arch-rival Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Sunil Gavaskar was unhappy with talks around MS Dhoni's retirement

With the return of IPL, which began on Saturday with a thrilling clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, returned the speculations on Dhoni's future in the league. But Gavaskar was not pleased with it as he questioned why the cricket fraternity has been putting extra pressure on the India legend by constantly discussing his possible retirement.

"Why should we even ask that question? Why put pressure on him? Every time people question MS Dhoni, he proves them wrong," said Gavaskar.

The former India opener reminded that Dhoni can still hit sixes at will and that people should stop doubting his ability.

"Don't doubt his ability. Even at this age, he's hitting sixes not just past the boundary but into the stands during practice. Age is just a number when it comes to Dhoni," he added.

'R Ashwin key for Chennai'

Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden, who was part of the panel as well, reckoned R Ashwin, who returned to his former franchise after being roped in by CSK at the mega auction last year in November, will play a key role in the match against Mumbai.

"It's such a great fixture. These two sides have so much history together. And at Chepauk, CSK has controlled the game, just like Mumbai does at Wankhede. A win there would be significant, and CSK's spin unit—one of the best in the competition—will play a crucial role. They've got their old friend back, Ravichandran Ashwin, which is great to see. He could be key on a wicket that I expect to offer turn. It's only fitting that the season opener at Chepauk features Mumbai Indians," said the former CSK batter.