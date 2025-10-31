Sunil Gavaskar promises to perform duet with Jemimah Rodrigues if India win World Cup: ‘She with the guitar and I…’

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar vowed to perform a duet with Jemimah Rodrigues if the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ends up winning the Women's World Cup 2025 edition. The hosts progressed to the final of the eight-team competition after registering a famous five-wicket victory over seven-time champions Australia in the semi-final at the DR DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Sunil Gavaskar promises to sing a song with Jemimah if India win World Cup. (HT/AFP)

It is worth mentioning that Gavaskar and Jemimah had performed the ‘Kya Hua Tera Wada’ song from the popular film ‘Hum Kisise Kum Naheen’ during the 2024 BCCI Awards. The latter had the guitar in hand as the 1983 World Cup winner lent vocals. The former India captain has now promised to do the same if Jemimah is comfortable with it.

Speaking about Jemimah, the 25-year-old played out of her skin, remaining unbeaten 127 off 134 balls as India chased down 339, pulling off the highest-ever chase in the history of women's ODIs. She also shared a 167-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Harmanpreet. The Indian captain lost her wicket to Annabel Sutherland, but Jemimah ensured the hosts got over the line.

As a result of this victory, India will now take on South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday, November 2, at the Dr DY Patil Stadium. And it's fair to say, the entire country would have its eyes glued to the television screens.

Also Read: Jemimah Rodrigues fails to hold back tears in emotional moment with father after World Cup masterclass against Australia

"All I can say, if India win the World Cup, she and I, if she is okay to do that, we will sing a song together. She with the guitar and I will sing a song. We did that in the BCCI awards some time back," Gavaskar told India Today.

“There was a band who were playing there, so we decided to let's go and do something. We sang a song. She was on her guitar; she plays it very well. If India win, if she's happy to do that with an old man, I am up for it,” he added.

‘She has experience’

Gavaskar also lauded Jemimah's contribution in the field, saying her effort helped India restrict Australia under the 350-run mark.

“She has got some experience. She has also played in overseas leagues. She has played in the Big Bash and the Hundred. She knows how to build the innings. She has the experience, and we all know, she has had the ability,” said Gavaskar.

“Please do not forget what she did in the field. She did two fantastic run-outs. While we are all going gaga about her innings with the bat, do not forget her contributions in the field. India could have been chasing 350, who knows,” he added.

The former India captain also stated that the hosts would be clear favourites for the summit clash against South Africa on Sunday.