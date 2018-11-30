Sunil Gavaskar tears into Australian team, says ‘they tend to break the line between cheating & gamesmanship’

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has hit out at the Australian culture of win at all costs and he also said that in order to do so, their players tend to cross the thin line between cheating and gamesmanship.Gavaskar’s comments come just days after former Australia skipper Michael Clarke had said Australia “won’t win a game” without their infamous abrasive attitude.

“Their attitude over the years has been most different from other teams where they look to win at all cost. There is a fine line between breaking the rule and bending the rule. And their (culture) review told the world that their administrators did nothing about it,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“They tend to break the fine line between cheating and gamesmanship. They tell us we will not cross the line but what their line is no one knows. It’s like our line of control.”

Earlier this year, Australian cricket was rocked by the infamous ball-tampering scandal that saw Steve Smith and David Warner being banned for 12 months each while Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months by the their cricket body.

“Australians coming in and engaging in abuse, I have never understood that. That’s why now when they are losing, everyone is laughing. While even the Windies team is struggling, everyone wants them to come up. That’s the difference. That’s why people liked the West Indies team that won so much. Even Australia had a team that dominated for more than a decade but no one liked them for the way they played,” Gavaskar said.

Australia will take on India in a four-match Test series after the T20I series was drawn 1-1. The first Test will be played at the Adelaide Oval, starting December 6.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 11:01 IST