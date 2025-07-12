Sunil Gavaskar interferes in Gill vs umpire ball-change row, tears into ‘British Media’: ‘Had it been in India…’

The spotlight feel on the Dukes ball on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test match between India and England, at Lord’s. Day 2 saw an unusual subplot, where the visitors repeatedly tried to get the ball changed. Team skipper Shubman Gill was also visibly annoyed, and approached the umpires multiple times, and urged them to inspect the ball. The same process kept on following, the umpire’s passed the ball through the ring gauge and sometimes went for a chance, and sometimes didn’t. Sunil Gavaskar defended Shubman Gill and Co. in the ball-change controversy.

The first session on Day 2 saw the event multiple times, which has also raised question marks over the shape issues of the ball.

Some former England cricketers criticised the Indian team’s continuous actions in wanting to change the ball. Meanwhile, the English media also criticised Gill and Co.

Sunil Gavaskar defends Shubman Gill and India

But India legend Sunil Gavaskar rushed to the Indian team’s defence. Speaking on-air, he said, “Even from here you can see that is not a 10-overs old ball, that is like a 20-overs old ball. If this would have happened in India... where if there were not enough balls similar to the ones replaced, the British Media would have certainly made a big deal out of it.”

Speaking on Sky Sports, former England captain Nasser Hussain also pointed out that there is a ‘serious issue’ with the Dukes ball. “There is a serious issue with the Dukes ball - both captains talked about it before the game and in this session it has been changed twice. But I think the ball is changed too often. I think we are getting a bit precious about cricket balls, getting addicted to having the perfect cricket ball for 80 overs,” he said.

“In the history of the game, a cricket ball gets old and it gets soft. Go back generations and opening batters see off the new ball and it gets easier. Bumrah was unplayable in the first hour and had a Dukes ball that was doing something.

“I looked up from my laptop at the back of the comms box and went 'they are changing the ball?!' Why would you change a ball that is doing something? When you have got something, stick with it! They didn't,” he added.

Only 75 overs were bowled on Day 2, and 22 overs have been lost across two days. India lost two wickets in the final session, with Karun Nair once again failing to capitalise on a strong start.