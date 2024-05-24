Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: When and where to watch on television and online

It will be a colossal battle for a summit-clash berth between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Both teams will go tooth and nail to capture their second title over the years at the marquee event. While RR enter as the inaugural edition champions of the league, SRH won the title back in 2016. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after taking the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Rovman Powell (L) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals(AFP)

The Orange Army secured a top-2 finish post the group stage which ensured them two matches to get to the final or a direct entry if they had won the first qualifier. However, the side went down against KKR and now has been forced to contest in Qualifier 2.

On the other hand, the Sanju Samson-led Royals finally found the groove after beating the strong line-up of Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eliminator 1 on Friday. Notably, the side will meet SRH for only the second time in the playoffs after 2013 where they lost their match to the former.

Here are the live-streaming details of the second qualifier between SRH and RR.

When will the Qualifier 2 between SRH and RR take place?

The Qualifier 2 between SRH and RR will take place on Friday, 24 May 2024 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Qualifier 2 between SRH and RR take place?

The Qualifier 2 between SRH and RR will take M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

How to watch the live broadcast of Qualifier 2 between SRH and RR?

The live broadcast of Qualifier 2 between SRH and RR will be available on television on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of Qualifier 2 between SRH and RR?

The live streaming of Qualifier 2 between SRH and RR will be available on Jio Cinema.