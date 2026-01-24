Suryakumar Yadav ‘angry’ at Ishan Kishan, then left in awe by Raipur blitz: ‘Don’t know what he had for lunch’

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav had glowing words for Ishan Kishan after the left-hander delivered a fearless response to early trouble against New Zealand. Chasing a stiff target, India were jolted straight away, losing both openers inside the first seven balls and slipping to 6 for 2. With the pressure mounting, Ishan showed no signs of nerves and instead took the fight to the Kiwi bowlers, attacking from the outset and refusing to let the early blows slow the innings down. Suryakumar Yadav was all praise for Ishan Kishan after his incredible knock in Raipur. (PTI)

His intent quickly turned the momentum in India’s favour as he peppered the boundaries and picked his moments to go aerial. By the end of the powerplay, India had surged to 75 for 2, with Ishan doing most of the damage during the fielding restrictions. He went on to smash 76 off just 32 deliveries, an innings packed with 11 fours and four sixes that set the platform for the chase.

Suryakumar heaped praise on Ishan after his brilliant knock under pressure. Coming in with India in early trouble, Ishan showed remarkable composure and fearlessness. Surya highlighted how the left-hander expressed himself at the crease, stayed positive, and played a game-changing innings that shifted momentum firmly in India’s favour.

"I don’t know what Ishan had for lunch in the afternoon or what pre-workout he had before the game, but I’ve never seen anyone bat at 6 for 2 in that manner and still end the powerplay around 67 or 70. I thought it was incredible. Chasing 200 or 210, this is what we want from batters - to go out there, express themselves, be happy in their own space. And that’s exactly what he did today," Surya said about Ishan in the post-match presentation.

"I was angry he didn’t give me strike in the powerplay, but that’s okay. I had some time, played eight or ten balls, and I knew that later on, when I had time, I could cover it up," he added.

Surya back in form at the right time Suryakumar marked his return to form with a well-timed half-century, ending a long wait for the milestone. The knock was his first in 23 T20I innings and came 468 days after his previous fifty, which he scored against Bangladesh in October 2024. Surya reached the mark in just 23 balls, taking control of the New Zealand bowling attack, which struggled further as dew made conditions tricky and increasingly favoured the batters. He remained unbeaten on 82 off 37 balls, which was embellished with nine fours and four sixes as India chased down the 209-run target with ease.

He attributed his strong form to consistent practice and a refreshing break, saying time in the nets and moments with family helped him regain confidence and enjoy his cricket fully.

"As I’ve said before, I was batting really well in the nets. Everything I did back home over the last two or three weeks helped. I got a good break to spend time with my family and friends, had good practice sessions, and I’m really enjoying what’s happening right now," he added.