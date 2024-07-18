HT Poll result: Suryakumar Yadav gets bragging rights in India captaincy race against Hardik Pandya for Sri Lanka T20Is

Hardik Pandya or Suryakumar Yadav, who will lead India in the T20 series against Sri Lanka? Newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir is all set to answer the buzzing question as the upper echelons of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Ajit Agarkar-selection committee are finalising India's squad for the twin series against Sri Lanka. The apex cricket board of India will announce the white-ball squad on Thursday. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are leading candidates to captain India in T20Is. (ANI)

Despite being a frontrunner in the captaincy race, Hardik made way for Suryakumar in HT's recent poll about India's next T20I captain. In the build-up to the squad announcement of the Men In Blue, we asked our readers to pick India's next T20I captain. Emerging as a dark horse for India's T20I captaincy, premier batter Suryakumar bagged more than 60% votes in the recently concluded fan poll.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Hardik Pandya

After leading India to World Cup glory in the Caribbean, Rohit revealed that he has played his final game for the Asian giants in the shortest format. Rohit joined Virat Kohli in announcing his T20I retirement after India defeated South Africa in the World Cup final last month. Hardik, who served Rohit as his deputy at the T20 World Cup, was earlier tipped to take over the captaincy reins in the shortest format.

Hardik Pandya or Suryakumar Yadav, who will captain India in the Sri Lanka T20I series? (HT-AP)

Why Suryakumar?

With Gautam Gambhir succeeding Rahul Dravid as India's head coach, the Indian think tank is considering a long-term option for the vacant T20I captaincy post. "Hardik Pandya was India's T2O vice-captain under Rohit Sharma. He is completely fit and available for the three-match T20I series and was supposed to lead the side but there is a very strong feeling that SKY would be the potential leader not only for the Sri Lanka series but till the 2026 World Cup," a senior BCCI source told PTI. With a win percentage of 71.42 as T20I captain, former world no.1 batter Suryakumar has captained India in the T20I series against South Africa and Australia.