Suryakumar Yadav becomes older brother to grief-stricken Dunith Wellalage, post-match gesture steals heart - Watch

India captain Suryakumar Yadav met Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage on the sidelines of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. The 22-year-old Wellalage lost his father, Suranga Wellalage, earlier this month. The spinner was playing the Asia Cup group stage match against Afghanistan, and following the conclusion of the game, Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya broke the news to him of his father's passing away due to a heart attack. Suryakumar Yadav met Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage on the sidelines of the Asia Cup 2025 match. (Screengrab - Sony Sports Network X)

Suryakumar was seen walking up to Wellalage, and it was then that he placed his hand on the chest of the young Sri Lankan spinner, offering some words of wisdom. The duo chatted with each other for close to two minutes, and Suryakumar was seen constantly patting him and cheering him on.

Wellalage constantly nodded his head, agreeing with whatever Suryakumar was saying. In the end, the India captain walked away, and Wellalage seemed grateful to see Suryakumar come up to him and have a small chat.

The video of the interaction was shared by Sony Sports Network's official social media handle with the caption, "This moment."

Upon learning the news of his father's death, Dunith travelled back to Colombo. However, he made his way back to the UAE on the day of Sri Lanka's first Super 4s match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium.

He failed to take a single wicket against Bangladesh and was subsequently dropped for the next two Super 4s matches against Pakistan and India.

Earlier, after the win against Sri Lanka, even Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, along with coach Mike Hesson and manager Naveed Akram, greeted Wellalage and offered their support.

India edge out Sri Lanka in a thriller

The match between India and Sri Lanka was a thriller. For the majority of the contest, Sri Lanka seemed set to win. However, Arshdeep Singh's death overs masterclass saw the contest first going into a Super Oval and eventually, Suryakumar and his team emerged on the right side of the result.

After being put into bat, India posted 202/5 in the allotted twenty overs, owing to a 61-run knock by opener Abhishek Sharma. Pathum Nissanka then smashed a century as he led Sri Lanka's chase.

However, his wicket in the final over saw the contest go into a Super Over. Arshdeep bowled the Super Over for India, conceding just two runs.

Suryakumar then hit the winning runs on the very first ball bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga. India will now gear up to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday, September 28 at the Dubai International Stadium.