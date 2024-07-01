Suryakumar Yadav labels it 'god's plan' in emotional one-liner over incredible catch in T20 World Cup final

Suryakumar Yadav produced a game-changing moment in the final over of the T20 World Cup, taking a brilliant catch on the boundary line to help remove the dangerous David Miller. The dismissal proved vital for the side as Miller had been the last recognised batter in the South African lineup, with the side still requiring 16 runs to win in the next five deliveries. India's Suryakumar Yadav makes a catch to dismiss South Africa's David Miller during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match between India and South Africa(AFP)

Reflecting on his brilliant catch in the final against, Suryakumar Yadav described it as "God's plan." The Mumbai-based cricketer humbly downplayed his contribution to India's triumph, stating he was “grateful” to have played a part in the victory.

"I am just grateful to be in that moment to do something special for the country...god's plan it was," Suryakumar told PTI when asked about the catch that became a standout moment from the game.

Needing 16 runs from the final over, South Africa had their hopes pinned on the big-hitting Miller. As the Proteas southpaw struck a wide full toss from Hardik Pandya towards the boundary, Suryakumar executed a remarkable display of athleticism and awareness. Balancing himself on the ropes, Suryakumar caught the ball, released it just as he crossed the boundary, and then stepped back in to complete an astonishing catch.

SKY's ‘Kapil Dev’ moment

For many cricket enthusiasts, this moment evoked memories of Kapil Dev's legendary catch in the 1983 World Cup final against the formidable West Indies. Kapil had sprinted from mid-on to catch a top edge from the great Viv Richards off Madan Lal's bowling, showcasing impeccable judgement.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old Suryakumar ensured that his name, too, would be etched in cricketing history, remembered fondly by Indian fans reminiscing the dramatic finale in Bridgetown.

Prior to this, the equation had been 30 runs needed from as many balls, but South Africa faltered in a manner characteristic of their previous losses in knock-out rounds. Hardik Pandya sparked the collapse by dismissing a well-set Heinrich Klaasen for 52. The Proteas, in pursuit of 177, lost four wickets for just 17 runs, ending their innings at 169/8.