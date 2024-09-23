Suryakumar and Iyer still a concern as Samson makes a case; Agarkar, Gambhir find fresh pace option for Australia Tests

The last and final round of the 2024 Duleep Trophy ended on Sunday in Anantapur, with India A winning the domestic red-ball title after beating the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led C team. Meanwhile, India D secured a consolation win after Arshdeep Singh returned career-best figures of 6 for 40 in their 257-run win against the B team. But what did India gain from what was merely a preparatory tournament to pick back-up options for the Indian Test team, before the hopefuls and the fringe option gear up for the Ranji Trophy? Suryakumar Yadav scored just 21 runs in the second round of Duleep Trophy

BCCI find another pace option for Border-Gavaskar series

It was only earlier on Sunday when former Australia captain Ian Chappell highlighted the need for a left-arm fast bowler in the Indian Test set-up to brighten their chances of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy yet again. Taking to his ESPNCricinfo column, he wrote: “It would be ideal if the mercurial Mohammed Shami is fit for Australia but the presence of a good left-arm paceman would also improve India's variety in attack.”

In the opening two rounds, Khaleel Ahmed emerged as a promising prospect for India among the left-armers. But in his absence for the third round, Arshdeep, who managed just four wickets in the first two rounds of the tournament, saved his best for the last game and returned career-best figures of 9 for 40 for India D. In the first innings, he dismissed Musheer Khan, Suryakumar Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy to finish with 3-50, before picking up the second five-wicket haul of his career, which once again included the dismissal of the India T20I captain.

If Arshdeep can continue his form in the Ranji Trophy season, which begins next month, he could even edge out Yash Dayal for a spot in the Indian team for the Australia tour in December.

Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer still a concern, but Sanju Samson makes a case

The two senior middle-order batters, both from Mumbai, will have to wait for their chances to make a comeback to the Indian Test set-up after a forgettable Duleep Trophy campaign. Iyer, who was dropped from the Indian squad midway through the England home series in February this year, managed just 154 runs in six innings, which included two dismissals for duck.

Suryakumar had reiterated over the last few months that he wishes to make a return to the Indian team, having made only one appearance in the format, back in February 2023, in the Australia home series. But the 34-year-old, who does have a decent first-class average of 43.12, managed scores of just 5 and 16 in his only appearance in the tournament.

Samson, on the other hand, who remains unheralded in the traditional format, smashed a stunning century for India D in the opening innings, before scoring a breezy 45. If the wicketkeeper-batter can make the most of the Ranji Trophy season ahead, he could give a tough fight to Ishan Kishan, who scored a ton in the second round of Duleep Trophy, push his case to make it to the Indian red-ball team.