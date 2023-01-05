Suryakumar Yadav still No. 1, big gains for Kishan, Hardik, Hooda in ICC T20I rankings

Indian players Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda gained in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after their good performances in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on January 3. Ishan Kishan, who scored 37 off 29 balls gained 10 places to be placed 23rd in the ranking for batters while captain Hardik Pandya rose to 76 among bowlers for bowling an economical spell with the new ball.

The swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav, who has been appointed as the vice-captain for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, continued to hold the top spot for batters despite a rare failure in Mumbai. Player of the Match Deepak Hooda has moved up 40 places to 97th among batters after his unbeaten 41 off 23 balls.

For Sri Lanka, all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has moved up to fifth among all-rounders while Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne have moved up the list for batters and bowlers, respectively.

In the Test rankings for batters, Australia's Steve Smith displaced Pakistan captain Babar Azam to take the second spot after scoring 85 in his team’s innings and 182 runs win over South Africa in the second match of their ICC World Test Championship series in Melbourne.

Smith is just one rating point ahead of Babar, who too gained seven rating points in the latest weekly update to reach a career-best 882 points after scoring 161 and 14 in a high-scoring drawn first Test against New Zealand in Karachi.

Smith, a formerly top-ranked batter who had been overtaken by Babar last month, is 42 rating points behind his team-mate Marnus Labuschagne. Travis Head is in the fourth position, as Australia continue to have three of their batters among the top four.

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has also made notable progress, moving to fifth position after an unbeaten 200 lifted him two places, while his team-mate Daryl Mitchell has entered the top 10. Opener Tom Latham has moved up seven places to 20th after scoring a century in the first innings of the Karachi Test while Devon Conway has advanced 11 places to 24th with knocks of 92 and 18 not out.

Pakistan’s left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq has moved up three places to 34th after scores of 24 and 96, Saud Shakeel has gained eight slots to reach 50th position, wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed has re-entered the rankings in 70th position and Agha Salman has gained 15 slots to reach 91st position after scoring 103 in the first innings.

Abrar Ahmed’s first innings haul of five for 205 and a total of six wickets in the match see him advance to 60th position.

