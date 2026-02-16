Suryakumar Yadav told Team India not to sledge Pakistan and win the match 'on skill': ‘Kisi se kuch bolna nahi’

After what transpired in the Asia Cup 2025 between India and Pakistan, one expected another fiery contest between the two teams when they faced off in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. The build-up was hostile, as the Government of Pakistan initially announced that the team would boycott the game against India on February 15 to show solidarity with Bangladesh following their ouster from the tournament. A U-turn came about eight days later; however, one was expecting to see the behaviour of the two teams on the field. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and others. (PTI)

During the Asia Cup, Pakistani players made objectionable gestures on the field, for which Haris Rauf was also fined by the match referee. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill were also seen in a war of words with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rauf, and the same was expected on Sunday.

However, to everyone's surprise, the contest was nothing dramatic. Apart from India registering a one-sided win, the contest also didn't see any tempers flare. The two teams did not shake hands, and that was the only thing to happen on the expected line, apart from the match result, of course. There was no chatter among the players, and everyone quietly went about their business.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav diffuses post-match tension with Kuldeep Yadav: ‘Gussa chhor do bhai’ Now, it has come to light that Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian captain, categorically told his players before the start of the Pakistan innings, not to say anything to the opponent and just focus on winning the game on “pure skill.”

The official BCCI handle shared a BTS clip from the match, and in it, Suryakumar can be seen urging his team to put in full energy and not take anything lightly.

"Keep running in between the overs. Kisi se kuch bolna nahi (Don't say anything to anyone). We have to play good cricket. We will win this game by good skills," said Suryakumar during the team huddle before the start of Pakistan's innings.