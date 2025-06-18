Swann labelled 'arrogant' by fans for calling India vs England 'warm-up for Ashes': 'Disrespectful. Absurd mentality'

Former England spinner Graeme Swann has thrown down the gauntlet ahead of the blockbuster five-Test series against India, but is also drawing fan ire for urging Ben Stokes’ men to spark momentum against Shubman Gill's men ahead of the Ashes later this year in Australia. Graeme Swann expectes a 'convincing win' for England against India, predicting a scoreline of 4-1 in favour of the hosts(Getty Images)

The five-match series, which begins at Headingley on June 20, will be England’s first Test assignment since finishing a disappointing fifth in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle. Despite their aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach, England managed only 10 wins from 22 matches, suffering 11 defeats and drawing one.

While India are without the services of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, they can hardly be considered underdogs. The side boasts of an impressive blend of youth and experience; however, Swann's suggestion that England should consider the series as a “warm-up” for the Ashes hasn't sit well with many fans, including those from England.

“It's kind of a perfect warm-up for the Ashes series. India is a huge series,” Swann told Sky Sports Cricket.

"Last 2-3 times, we have gone to India, and we were thoroughly outplayed. So, in our own backyard, our home turf, we need to beat India. We need to play well.

“They don't have Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, their two superstars with the bat. Yes, they've got great players coming up instead, but we've got bowlers who exploit our conditions well. England must look to win this series. I will take 4-1, 3-2 at best. I hope we do well and get the confidence moving into the Ashes.”

The fans, however, weren't too happy with Swann's comment.

The Ashes takes place in Australia from November 2025 to January 2026. England last won the Ashes Down Under in 2010/11, when they defeated their fiercest rivals 3-1. However, their last Ashes series win came 10 years ago; since then, Australia have either won or retained the urn in four series.

India, meanwhile, are touring England without two of their most decorated batters in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom announced their retirements from Test cricket earlier this year. Shubman Gill will undertake his maiden captaincy assignment in the longest format, with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant being named as his deputy. The side does, however, feature players who have captained the Indian Test team in the past (KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah).

England’s bowling attack, which has undergone a generational shift with the retirements of Stuart Broad and James Anderson, will be tested against an Indian lineup.. However, Swann is backing the home side’s seamers to deliver in familiar conditions and seemingly set the tone ahead of their tour to Australia.