Home / Cricket / T20 WC for Blind: India thrash Bangladesh, win hattrick of titles

T20 WC for Blind: India thrash Bangladesh, win hattrick of titles

cricket
Published on Dec 17, 2022 11:48 PM IST

Champions India, who remained unbeaten in the tournament, got ₹3 lakh for the title, while Bangladesh received ₹1.5 lakh.

India thrashed Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to win their third consecutive title in the T20 World Cup for the Blind(Twitter)
India thrashed Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to win their third consecutive title in the T20 World Cup for the Blind(Twitter)
PTI |

Riding on brilliant centuries from captain Ajay Kumar Reddy and Sunil Ramesh, India thrashed Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to win their third consecutive title in the T20 World Cup for the Blind here on Saturday.

Ramesh smashed 136 off 63 balls with the help of 24 boundaries and one six, while Reddy struck 100 off 50 balls (18X4).

The duo put on a 248-run unbeaten partnership for the third wicket to take them to a mammoth 277 for two in 20 overs after opting to bat.

Chasing the huge target, Bangladesh could only score 157 for 3 in 20 overs. Salman top-scored for Bangladesh with 77 not out.

Champions India, who remained unbeaten in the tournament, got 3 lakh for the title, while Bangladesh received 1.5 lakh.

Bangladesh rocked India top order with Salman giving a double blow in the fourth over.

He removed Venkareswara with the score reading just 28. India suffered another blow in the same over as Salman castled Lalit Meena’s to reduce India to 29/2. Thereafter it was all about Ramesh and Reddy's show as they took on the Bangladesh bowling attack.

Reddy got a reprieve while batting at 40 when he was dropped in the deep.

Ramesh got to his hundred, his third of the tournament, with a boundary while Reddy reached his milestone in the final over of the innings.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bcci t20 world cup india cricket team + 1 more
bcci t20 world cup india cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out