T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs South Africa SF 1: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis

Afghanistan have been the talking point of this edition of the T20 World Cup with their spirited performance in the tournament. With sheer grit, Afghanistan have managed to reach their first ever semifinals in a World Cup. On the other hand, South Africa would be under pressure and would aim to break out of the ‘chokers’ reputation that has become a baggage and cricket folklore. The semifinal 1 in Trinidad promises to be a thriller. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in action (REUTERS)

Afghanistan and South Africa clash in semifinal 1 of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Trinidad on Thursday. Afghanistan have played inspiring cricket in this tournament and got the ability to stun the South Africans in the last-four clash. Bowling is the strong point of both the teams but it is the top-order batting that has failed to click.

LAST 5 MATCHES

AFGHANISTAN - WLLWW

SOUTH AFRICA - WWWWW

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR AFGHANISTAN AND SOUTH AFRICA

Afghanistan likely XI

Batters – Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib

All-Rounders – Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote

Wicketkeeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Naveel-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

South Africa likely XI

Batters – Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller

All-Rounders – Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Bowlers – Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Statistical Performance (Afghanistan)

1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the leading run-scorer in this T20 World Cup with 281 runs in seven innings. The wicketkeeper-batter’s 43 runs off 55 balls in the last match against Bangladesh proved crucial in his team’s win and eventual qualification to their first-ever semifinals in a World Cup.

RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

INNINGS RUNS AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 50s/100s 7 281 40.14 126.00 3/0

2. Naveen-ul-Haq

Naveen-ul-Haq has been really impressive in the 2024 T20 World Cup and has so far picked 13 wickets in seven innings. In Afghanistan’s match against Bangladesh, he was the Player of the Match for his impressive spell of 4 for 26.

NAVEEN-UL-HAQ IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

INNINGS WICKETS STRIKE RATE ECONOMY RATE AVERAGE 7 13 10.92 6.38 9.31

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Afghanistan)

1. Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has led his team from the front and most of the credit for Afghanistan’s campaign at this T20 World Cup goes to the wrist spinner. In the must-win game against Bangladesh on Tuesday, he picked four wickets.

2.Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fazalhaq Farooqi is the leading wicket-taker in the 2024 T20 World Cup with 16 wickets. He will be crucial in the Powerplay overs for Afghanistan.

Statistical Performance (South Africa)

1. David Miller

On the tricky wickets in the West Indies, David Miller is a key batter in the middle-order for South Africa and when needed the left-hander has the ability to bat according to the situation.

DAVID MILLER IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP

INNINGS RUNS AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 50s/100s 7 148 29.60 100.00 1/0

2. Kagiso Rabada

The veteran pacer has been impressive in this T20 World Cup and has picked 10 wickets in seven innings. In the semifinal clash against Afghanistan on Thursday, South Africa would expect Rabada to fire and get them early breakthroughs.

INNINGS WICKETS STRIKE RATE ECONOMY RATE AVERAGE 7 10 14.40 6.04 14.50

Players Who Can Make a Difference (South Africa)

1. Tabraiz Shamsi

In South Africa’s must-win match against the West Indies, Tabraiz Shamsi was amongst wickets and returned figures of 3 for 27. On the Trinidad wicket, which aids the spinners he would be crucial for the Proteas.

2.Anrich Nortje

Along with Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje will lead the Proteas pace attack in the first semifinal against Afghanistan on Thursday. In his last nine matches, Nortje has picked up 11 wickets.

Team Head to Head

Afghanistan and South Africa have clashed twice in T20Is and both the matches were in the T20 World Cups. South Africa have emerged victorious in both the matches.

AFGHANISTAN v SOUTH AFRICA - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES AFG WON SA WON NO RESULT

T20 WORLD CUPS 2 0 2 0

LAST 5 T20Is 5 3 5 0

ALL T20Is 2 0 2 0

Player Match-ups

RASHID KHAN AGAINST RIGHT-HANDERS (2024 T20 WC)

INNINGS - 7

BALLS FACED - 136

RUNS SCORED - 118

WICKETS – 8

Rashid Khan against the right-handed batters has been successful in the 2024 T20 World Cup, by picking eight wickets in seven innings.

RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ AGAINST PACE (2024 T20 WC)

INNINGS - 6

BALLS FACED - 130

RUNS SCORED - 163

WICKETS – 4

Rahmanullah Gurbaz while opening the innings for Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup has been dismissed by pace bowlers four times in six innings. The Proteas would like to exploit this weakness of his in the semifinal in Trinidad.

Venue and Pitch

The Brian Lara Stadium at Tarouba has hosted four matches in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, where on all occasions, the teams winning the toss have fielded first. On three occasions, teams bowling first have won. The average first innings score at this venue in the 2024 T20 World Cup is 90, and 89 for the second innings. The toss win, match win percentage at this venue in the 2024 T20 World Cup is 75%. The pitch has been a tricky one in this tournament with help for the bowlers on offer. The batters need to get their eye in before they look to play shots.

Match Prediction

South Africa have the added pressure of the ‘chokers’ tag to deal with in the semis against a fired up Afghanistan unit. Afghanistan’s batting has looked scratchy barring Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who would be up against Rabada and Nortje. The Afghani spinners have a big role to play if the wicket offers turn. South Africa are favourites with 80% chance of winning the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ

Batters: DAVID MILLER, TRISTAN STUBBS, GULBADIN NAIB, IBRAHIM ZADRAN

All-rounders: MOHAMMAD NABI, AIDEN MARKRAM, NANGEYALIA KHAROTE

Bowlers: KAGISO RABADA, TABRAIZ SHAMSI, RASHID KHAN

BACKUP PLAYERS

BATTER – HAZRATULLAH ZAZAI

BOWLER – NAVEEN-UL-HAQ

ALL-ROUNDER – KARIM JANAT

NOTE: ALL STATS UPDATED TILL END OF MATCH 52: AFG vs BAN