T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs South Africa SF 1: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis
South Africa has the added pressure of the ‘chokers’ tag to deal with in the semis against a fired-up Afghanistan unit.
Afghanistan have been the talking point of this edition of the T20 World Cup with their spirited performance in the tournament. With sheer grit, Afghanistan have managed to reach their first ever semifinals in a World Cup. On the other hand, South Africa would be under pressure and would aim to break out of the ‘chokers’ reputation that has become a baggage and cricket folklore. The semifinal 1 in Trinidad promises to be a thriller.
Afghanistan and South Africa clash in semifinal 1 of the 2024 T20 World Cup in Trinidad on Thursday. Afghanistan have played inspiring cricket in this tournament and got the ability to stun the South Africans in the last-four clash. Bowling is the strong point of both the teams but it is the top-order batting that has failed to click.
LAST 5 MATCHES
AFGHANISTAN - WLLWW
SOUTH AFRICA - WWWWW
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR AFGHANISTAN AND SOUTH AFRICA
Afghanistan likely XI
Batters – Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib
All-Rounders – Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote
Wicketkeeper – Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Naveel-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
South Africa likely XI
Batters – Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller
All-Rounders – Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen
Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen
Bowlers – Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Statistical Performance (Afghanistan)
1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the leading run-scorer in this T20 World Cup with 281 runs in seven innings. The wicketkeeper-batter’s 43 runs off 55 balls in the last match against Bangladesh proved crucial in his team’s win and eventual qualification to their first-ever semifinals in a World Cup.
RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|50s/100s
|7
|281
|40.14
|126.00
|3/0
2. Naveen-ul-Haq
Naveen-ul-Haq has been really impressive in the 2024 T20 World Cup and has so far picked 13 wickets in seven innings. In Afghanistan’s match against Bangladesh, he was the Player of the Match for his impressive spell of 4 for 26.
NAVEEN-UL-HAQ IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP
|INNINGS
|WICKETS
|STRIKE RATE
|ECONOMY RATE
|AVERAGE
|7
|13
|10.92
|6.38
|9.31
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Afghanistan)
1. Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan has led his team from the front and most of the credit for Afghanistan’s campaign at this T20 World Cup goes to the wrist spinner. In the must-win game against Bangladesh on Tuesday, he picked four wickets.
2.Fazalhaq Farooqi
Fazalhaq Farooqi is the leading wicket-taker in the 2024 T20 World Cup with 16 wickets. He will be crucial in the Powerplay overs for Afghanistan.
Statistical Performance (South Africa)
1. David Miller
On the tricky wickets in the West Indies, David Miller is a key batter in the middle-order for South Africa and when needed the left-hander has the ability to bat according to the situation.
DAVID MILLER IN 2024 T20 WORLD CUP
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|50s/100s
|7
|148
|29.60
|100.00
|1/0
2. Kagiso Rabada
The veteran pacer has been impressive in this T20 World Cup and has picked 10 wickets in seven innings. In the semifinal clash against Afghanistan on Thursday, South Africa would expect Rabada to fire and get them early breakthroughs.
|INNINGS
|WICKETS
|STRIKE RATE
|ECONOMY RATE
|AVERAGE
|7
|10
|14.40
|6.04
|14.50
Players Who Can Make a Difference (South Africa)
1. Tabraiz Shamsi
In South Africa’s must-win match against the West Indies, Tabraiz Shamsi was amongst wickets and returned figures of 3 for 27. On the Trinidad wicket, which aids the spinners he would be crucial for the Proteas.
2.Anrich Nortje
Along with Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje will lead the Proteas pace attack in the first semifinal against Afghanistan on Thursday. In his last nine matches, Nortje has picked up 11 wickets.
Team Head to Head
Afghanistan and South Africa have clashed twice in T20Is and both the matches were in the T20 World Cups. South Africa have emerged victorious in both the matches.
AFGHANISTAN v SOUTH AFRICA - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
MATCHES AFG WON SA WON NO RESULT
T20 WORLD CUPS 2 0 2 0
LAST 5 T20Is 5 3 5 0
ALL T20Is 2 0 2 0
Player Match-ups
RASHID KHAN AGAINST RIGHT-HANDERS (2024 T20 WC)
INNINGS - 7
BALLS FACED - 136
RUNS SCORED - 118
WICKETS – 8
Rashid Khan against the right-handed batters has been successful in the 2024 T20 World Cup, by picking eight wickets in seven innings.
RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ AGAINST PACE (2024 T20 WC)
INNINGS - 6
BALLS FACED - 130
RUNS SCORED - 163
WICKETS – 4
Rahmanullah Gurbaz while opening the innings for Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup has been dismissed by pace bowlers four times in six innings. The Proteas would like to exploit this weakness of his in the semifinal in Trinidad.
Venue and Pitch
The Brian Lara Stadium at Tarouba has hosted four matches in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, where on all occasions, the teams winning the toss have fielded first. On three occasions, teams bowling first have won. The average first innings score at this venue in the 2024 T20 World Cup is 90, and 89 for the second innings. The toss win, match win percentage at this venue in the 2024 T20 World Cup is 75%. The pitch has been a tricky one in this tournament with help for the bowlers on offer. The batters need to get their eye in before they look to play shots.
Match Prediction
South Africa have the added pressure of the ‘chokers’ tag to deal with in the semis against a fired up Afghanistan unit. Afghanistan’s batting has looked scratchy barring Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who would be up against Rabada and Nortje. The Afghani spinners have a big role to play if the wicket offers turn. South Africa are favourites with 80% chance of winning the match.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ
Batters: DAVID MILLER, TRISTAN STUBBS, GULBADIN NAIB, IBRAHIM ZADRAN
All-rounders: MOHAMMAD NABI, AIDEN MARKRAM, NANGEYALIA KHAROTE
Bowlers: KAGISO RABADA, TABRAIZ SHAMSI, RASHID KHAN
BACKUP PLAYERS
BATTER – HAZRATULLAH ZAZAI
BOWLER – NAVEEN-UL-HAQ
ALL-ROUNDER – KARIM JANAT
NOTE: ALL STATS UPDATED TILL END OF MATCH 52: AFG vs BAN
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.