T20 World Cup: Pakistan PM Imran Khan congratulates Afghanistan for their spirited show against his nation

Published on Oct 30, 2021 04:30 PM IST
PTI | , Lahore

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has hailed Afghanistan's spirited performance against his country in a ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match, albeit in a losing cause, saying a bright cricketing future awaits the war-torn nation.

Skipper Babar Azam hit a composed 51 while Asif Ali hit four sixes in the penultimate over as Pakistan completed a hat-trick of victories in the showpiece with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan.

That was after skipper Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib's unbeaten knocks in a splendid rearguard action had steered Afghanistan to a competitive 147 for six after they were gasping at 76 for six.

Pakistan overhauled the target in 19 overs, a victory which consolidated their top spot in the points table and enhanced their semifinal chances with minnows Scotland and Namibia up next for them.

"Congratulations Team Pakistan. Impressive cricket by Team Afghanistan. Never have I seen a cricketing nation rise as rapidly as Afghanistan in international cricket & become so competitive," Khan, a former Pakistan World Cup-winning captain tweeted on Friday night.

"With this competitive spirit & talent the future of cricket is bright in Afghanistan." 

Saturday, October 30, 2021
