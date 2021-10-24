Home / Cricket / T20 WC: Shikhar Dhawan, Akshay Kumar cheer from stands as India open campaign against Pakistan
cricket

T20 WC: Shikhar Dhawan, Akshay Kumar cheer from stands as India open campaign against Pakistan

Shikhar Dhawan was seen seated with the VIPs, which included BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.
T20 World Cup: Shikhar Dhawan, Akshay Kumar cheer from stands as India open campaign against Pakistan(Twitter)
T20 World Cup: Shikhar Dhawan, Akshay Kumar cheer from stands as India open campaign against Pakistan(Twitter)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is not part of the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, was present at the Dubai International Stadium to cheer for the Men In Blue as they played arch rivals Pakistan in their first clash of the tournament.  

FOLLOW | India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: LIVE updates

Dhawan was seen seated with the VIPs, which included BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.  

The Men In Blue got off to a slow start after being invited to bat first. Shaheen Afridi rocked the Indian top-order, removing in-form batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in his opening spell. 

Suryakumar Yadav too failed to live upto his reputation as he was dismissed on 11 off 8 balls. 

However, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli did some rescue act for India, before the wicketkeeper-batter was removed by Shadab Khan on 39 off 30 balls. 

India have so far maintained a perfect record against Pakistan in the World Cups, which stands 7-0 in 50-over format, while 5-0 record in the shorter format of the game.

Kohli, who is leading Team India in his final T20 assignment, will look to keep the record against Pakistan in the World Cups intact. Babar, on the other hand, can achieve yet another landmark feat but this time as a captain by beating India in the showpiece event.

The blockbuster event will also see Kohli and Babar, cricket's two most premier batters, having their own individual contest.

This is also the first time Kohli and Babar are going head to head as a captain. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out