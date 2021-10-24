T20 WC: Shikhar Dhawan, Akshay Kumar cheer from stands as India open campaign against Pakistan

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is not part of the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, was present at the Dubai International Stadium to cheer for the Men In Blue as they played arch rivals Pakistan in their first clash of the tournament.

Dhawan was seen seated with the VIPs, which included BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Shikhar Dhawan is in the stands watching India Vs Pakistan game. pic.twitter.com/m3ocNTASap — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 24, 2021

The Men In Blue got off to a slow start after being invited to bat first. Shaheen Afridi rocked the Indian top-order, removing in-form batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in his opening spell.

Suryakumar Yadav too failed to live upto his reputation as he was dismissed on 11 off 8 balls.

However, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli did some rescue act for India, before the wicketkeeper-batter was removed by Shadab Khan on 39 off 30 balls.

India have so far maintained a perfect record against Pakistan in the World Cups, which stands 7-0 in 50-over format, while 5-0 record in the shorter format of the game.

Kohli, who is leading Team India in his final T20 assignment, will look to keep the record against Pakistan in the World Cups intact. Babar, on the other hand, can achieve yet another landmark feat but this time as a captain by beating India in the showpiece event.

The blockbuster event will also see Kohli and Babar, cricket's two most premier batters, having their own individual contest.

This is also the first time Kohli and Babar are going head to head as a captain.

