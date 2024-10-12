T20 World Cup winner to lead India as 7-member squad announced for Hong Kong Sixes

After a seven-year hiatus, the Hong Kong Sixes is set to make a thrilling return, with Team India earlier confirmed as one of the 12 participants in the tournament. Cricket Hong Kong on Saturday announced the Indian squad for the iconic six-a-side competition on Saturday, naming former India batter and 2007 T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa as captain. MS Dhoni-led India won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007(ICC)

Alongside Uthappa, the 7-member squad includes Bharat Chipli, Kedar Jadhav, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, and Stuart Binny – players known for their experience across various formats and leagues.

Scheduled to take place from November 1 to 3 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, this 20th edition of the Hong Kong Sixes will reignite excitement in a format known for its fast-paced, thrilling action. The tournament, last held in 2017, will also feature defending champions South Africa.

Leading the squad, Robin Uthappa brings a wealth of experience, having represented India in 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is, and is also among an elite group of players to have appeared in over 200 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The other six members of the squad are no strangers to high-pressure situations, having played in the IPL and gained considerable first-class experience, making India one of the top contenders.

India at Hong Kong Sixes

The Hong Kong Sixes has a rich history, with legends like Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Shane Warne, MS Dhoni, and Wasim Akram having graced the tournament in the past. England and South Africa are tied as the most successful teams in the tournament’s history, with five titles each.

India have won one edition of the Hong Kong Sixes all the way back in 2005, when the side defeated the West Indies in the final. Robin Singh led the Indian team in that edition, with Sanjay Bangar, Reetinder Sodhi, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Nikhil Chopra, Sunil Joshi, and Vivek Razdan being the part of the winning team.