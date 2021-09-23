'Takes centuries to complete his over': Twitter slams Prasidh Krishna as KKR pacer bowls most no balls in IPL 2021

Prasidh Krishna may have finished with two wickets in the match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi but the Kolkata Knight Riders pacer certainly did not make any new fans on Twitter. Prasidh finished with 2/43 including the wickets of half-centurion Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav, but users on Twitter were not pleased with his effort.

There were two primary reasons for Twitter be miffed with Prasidh. One was for having an economy rate of 10.28, which made him the second-most expensive KKR bowler of the night behind Andre Russell, who bled 37 off three. The second was the numbers of extra Prasidh conceded in the game, bowling four wides and two no-balls.

Having overstepped twice, Prasidh has now bowled the maximum number of no-ball which is 8. He bowled two no-ball to go with the two he bowled in the previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here are some of the tweets that highlights the frustration of Twitter users.

Samajh nehi aa raha prasidh krishna kis team ke liye bowling kar raha hain,1 wicket leke 3 no ball daalta hain, — Mahmud Hussain (@YeSiTsMaHmUd) September 23, 2021

prasidh krishna is good and knows how to comeback after going for a couple of runs. but he gives far too many extras — this isn’t a place for irls (@zouissstan) September 23, 2021

Prasidh Krishna bowling no balls in every match is not at all acceptable at this level, KKR would have been in much better position had he bowled better. — Shravan kumar (@shravan137) September 23, 2021

Prasidh Krishna has bowled 14 no balls in his IPL career. Since he made his debut, nobody has bowled more. #IPL2021 #MIvKKR #MIvsKKR #KKRvsMI — Bibekananda Sahu (@IamBibeka) September 23, 2021

It's agonising to watch prasidh krishna bowl.

Ineffective

Inefficient

Undisciplined — By God, Dil Garden Garden Ho Gaya! (@realmesam) September 23, 2021

Prasidh Krishna takes centuries to complete his over..with wides and no balls, he takes ages. — Harsh Raikar (@anxiharsh) September 23, 2021

Prasidh Krishna, I always have the maximum hope from him but he disappoints somehow everytime — BS 87.58 (@Ahmadbilal111) September 23, 2021

Prasidh Krishna is next gen Ishant Sharma!



Takes wickets but gifts lots of freebies 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — ShooMeet (@ShooMeet21) September 23, 2021

MI, put in to bat, finished on 155/6. They began briskly with openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock adding 78 runs for the opening wicket, but a terrific comeback from the KKR bowlers saw them grab six wickets for the next 78.