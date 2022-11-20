Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan equals Virat Kohli's spectacular record in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan has equalled Virat Kohli's record of hitting four hundreds in a single edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy(VHT). The right-handed batter scored 128 runs in 123 balls to help Tamil Nadu put a challenging target of 285 in 50 overs, against Haryana. He stitched a 151-run partnership for the first wicket alongwith opener Sai Sudharsan who hit a half century. In reply, Haryana could only manage 133 runs for the loss of ten wickets and Tamil Nadu won the match by 151 runs.

Kohli had hit four centuries in the 2008-09 season, scoring 102, 119*, 124 and 114. Jagadeesan has joined the list which also includes Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal, alongside the former India captain.

The wicketkeeper-batter is in red hot form in the ongoing VHT. He is the highest run getter with 522 runs in five matches at an incredible average of 130.50. His fellow opener Sudharsan is at the second place with 427 runs in five matches in the domestic tournament.Jagadeesan's team Tamil Nadu is currently the table toppers in Group C with 18 points after four wins.

Jagadeesan had played for Chennai Super Kings(CSK) in IPL. He however, couldn't grab much limelight in the league, scoring merely 73 runs in seven matches that he played in the IPL. He was among the eight players released by CSK recently. The others were KM Asif, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, Robin Uthappa, Hari Nishaanth, Bhagath Varma and Dwayne Bravo.

