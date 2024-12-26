Team India breaks silence on why Shubman Gill was dropped from 4th Test against Australia at MCG: 'Unfortunately...'

In Adelaide, India couldn't wait to get Shubman Gill back into their Playing XI after the youngster missed the series opener at Perth. Two Tests later, the batter didn't find a place in the team. What happened in the last two weeks that Gill, from being India's designated No. 3, was made to warm the benches? The answer is finally here. When Rohit Sharma, at the toss, announced that 'Shubman Gill misses out', it was a shocker. More because many believe he is India's next long-term captaincy prospect. And how can someone for whom Indian cricket has such grand plans can't make the starting XI? Shubman Gill dropped - Tough call or fair assessment?(AAP Image via REUTERS)

Simple, because the conditions did not demand it. India's assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar, addressed the team's decision to drop Gill and instead play Washington Sundar as the second spinner along with Ravindra Jadeja. In fact, India went ahead with just five frontline specialist batters – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant – followed by three all-rounders in the form of Sundar, Jadeja and Nitish Reddy.

"A lot of the decisions when they are made and the process of it being made, the communication is always there, transparency is there. It's obvious that, we felt, looking at the pitch, that Washy in the bowling attack, will give us a variation, especially towards the end once the ball gets old. Post 50 overs, we felt that was an area we wanted to get better at. We felt Washy could give us that solidarity with Jaddu, given how Travis Head and Alex Carey were getting runs, so having an off-spinner provides us that," Nayar said during the post-match press conference.

Will Rohit Sharma open for India?

Gill missed the Perth opener because of a fractured finger. He returned to get starts in both innings of the pink-ball Test, scoring 28 and 31, but failed to convert it into a big score. In the rain-marred game at the Gabba, Gill was dismissed for 1 in the only inning he batted before a major chunk of the game got washed out, as it ended in a draw. Gill's absence also means that Rohit will be back batting in the top-order, with Nayar all but assuring that the captain will return as opener, followed by Rahul at No. 3.

"Yes, Rohit will come up in the order, and more likely, he will open the innings. Unfortunately for him, just how things panned out, he had to miss out, and sometimes I just feel that for a young player, in a position like that, big day, he wants to make a mark, he understands that it's the team's requirement. It's unfortunate, but I wouldn't say that he's dropped per se; it’s just that he couldn't find his place in this game," he added.