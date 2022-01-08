Team India lands in Cape Town ahead of series decider against South Africa - Watch Video

With the bilateral contest evenly poised at 1-1, the action shifts to Cape Town where India and South Africa will square off against one another for the final Test of the three-match series. Led by Dean Elgar's unbeaten 96, the hosts put up an incredible fight at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thursday, setting up a decider at the Newlands, Cape Town.

South Africa had lost the opening match by 113 runs at SuperSport Park in Centurion, but they put that defeat behind with a win over India at the 'Bullring' -- their first win over the sub-continent heavyweights at the venue in five attempts. While the hosts look to continue their winning run, the Indian camp sets sight on its maiden Test series win in the Rainbow nation.

The Indian cricket team and support staff on Saturday landed in Cape Town for the final Test of the series, starting January 11. "Touchdown Cape Town," the Board of Control for Cricket in India posted on social media.

KL Rahul had led the Indian unit in Virat Kohli's absence at the Wanderers but the regular Test captain is expected to return for the series decider. "Virat is feeling better already, he's been in the nets last couple of days and he's been fielding and running around on the field," Rahul had said after India's seven-wicket loss in the second Test. "I think he should be fine."

Kohli's return to the mix will leave the team management with a good headache, given the fact that India have plenty of batting options at their disposal. Hanuma Vihari had replaced Kohli in the team at Johannesburg and he fared reasonably well, scoring 20 and 40 not-out in the two innings.

The third Test could see Vihari returning to the bench. Shreyas Iyer, who has been waiting in the wings to play his first overseas Test, will also have to wait for his chance if the team sticks with senior batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. The underfire pair had hit attacking half-centuries in the second Test to give India a bit of breathing space in the second innings.

There are questions over Mohammed Siraj's fitness too. The paceman hobbled out of the field during the second Test after he pulled a hamstring muscle. In case of Siraj's unavailability, India could include experienced Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav in the setup.

Giving an update on Siraj's injury, head coach Rahul Dravid revealed that he is yet to recover from it. "Siraj is not fully fit and we need to check going forward what is his fitness status. In the next 4 days, whether he can get fit and physio will be doing scans."