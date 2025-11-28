Team India provides crucial update on Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's injuries: 'Good thing is that...'

Team India will be without both skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning Sunday, November 30, in Ranchi. Two days prior to the series opener, bowling coach Morne Morkel provided a crucial update on the injury status of the two senior batters in the lineup, stating that the duo are coming along well and that the entire management team cannot wait to welcome them into the squad. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer both will miss the ODI series against South Africa. (PTI)

Gill, who is India's Test and ODI captain, suffered a neck injury in the first Test of the two-match series against South Africa. The right-hander played just three balls before feeling pain in his neck following a sweep shot off the bowling of Simon Harmer. The 26-year-old had to be hospitalised, and he was eventually ruled out of the second Test.

On the other hand, Shreyas faced a life-threatening injury in the third ODI against Australia after he completed a diving catch off the bowling of Harshit Rana. The batter sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, which resulted in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding. The 30-year-old had to undergo surgery in Sydney before being finally discharged from the hospital.

Ahead of the first ODI against the Proteas, Morkel addressed the media, and it was then that he was asked about the status of both Gill and Shreyas.

“I think the best is for the medical to give that. I spoke to Shubman two days ago just to check in with him, and he's recovering well. So that's pleasing to hear,” Morkel told reporters.

“Shreyas has also started his rehab, which is great. So yeah, we're looking forward to welcoming them back into the squad. And the good thing is that they're healthy and they're starting their preparation on their way back into the team,” he added.

Further details on Gill and Iyer's injuries

There is no timeline for Gill's return, but the batter is expected to be available for the T20I series against the Proteas, which begins on December 9. The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the five-match series.

On the other hand, Shreyas is expected to be on the sidelines for a longer duration, and he is all but ruled out of any competitive cricket until the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Shreyas was earlier appointed as Shubman Gill's deputy for the ODI series against Australia. Considering the injuries to the two, India named Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the squad for the three ODIs.

On the other hand, without Gill, India recently suffered a 0-2 whitewash in the two-match Test series against South Africa.