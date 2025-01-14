Menu Explore
Team India to receive performance-based variable pay in BCCI's new move post AUS tour: 'Players got be held accountable'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 14, 2025 09:46 AM IST

The pay structure is based on a corporate-style appraisal system, and that players will receive a pay cut if they perform poorly in a series.

The idea of performance-based variable pay was discussed during the recently held BCCI review meeting in Mumbai to ensure that the players are more “accountable” and do not have an indifferent attitude towards Test cricket. The meeting, held in the wake of India's 1-3 loss in Australia, was attended by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

India's Jasprit Bumrah (L) reacts with teammates during the trophy ceremony after the fifth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The SCG in Sydney on January 5(AFP)
India's Jasprit Bumrah (L) reacts with teammates during the trophy ceremony after the fifth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The SCG in Sydney on January 5(AFP)

According to a report in the Indian Express, the pay structure is based on a corporate-style appraisal system, and that players will receive a pay cut if they perform poorly in a series.

“It was one of the suggestions given that players should be held accountable and if their performance is deemed not fit as per expectations, they should face variable pay-cuts,” a source said.

Earlier in 2024, BCCI had introduced a system to lure more players to red-ball cricket amid the surge in lucrative opportunities in T20 cricket across the globe. According to the system, if a player features in more than 50 per cent of the matches in Test cricket in a season, starting 2022/23, he would receive an incentive of INR 30 lakh per game, which increases to INR 45 lakhs if he features in 75 per cent of the games.

Discussion on players lacking intent

In addition to the performance-based pay structure, the other aspect mooted during the review meeting was the lack of intent from certain players towards Test cricket. The idea was floated by the team management, according to the report, in a bid to ensure that the next generation of players value Test cricket.

The discussion comes amid the Indian team's horror run in the format, where they lost six of their last eight matches, including an unprecedented 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand.

“There was discussion whether the current players were a bit indifferent when India loses a Test match. The team management understands the value of Test cricket but many players don’t give too much importance to it,” the source said.

