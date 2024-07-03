Team India's victory parade after T20 World Cup, live streaming: When and where to watch Wankhede roadshow?

Champions are coming home. India's World Cup-winning side led by Rohit Sharma finally departed for Delhi from Grantley Adams International Airport on Wednesday. The Indian team was stranded for three days due to a category 4 Hurricane Beryl. The Air India special charter flight AIC24WC - Air India Champions 24 World Cup - took off around 4:50 AM local time from Barbados. The special charter flight will land in Delhi on Thursday at around 6:20 AM (IST). India's captain Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah during the celebration after India defeated South Africa(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate members of the Indian team following their arrival in the national capital. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, skipper Rohit and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, confirmed that Team India would take part in an open bus roadshow, followed by another felicitation at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan: Lahore set to host ICC Champions Trophy showdown clash; PCB seeks BCCI's stamp of approval

"The flight will land at Delhi airport tomorrow 6 am. The team will meet PM Narendra Modi at 11 am at his residence. After this, the team will fly to Mumbai, where a ceremony has been organised. There will be a road show from Nariman Point in an open bus and later we will honour and felicitate the players with the prize money of ₹125 crore as announced,” BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told PTI.

Here are the live streaming details of Team India’s T20 World Cup victory parade:

When to watch India’s T20 World Cup victory parade?

Team India’s T20 World Cup victory parade is scheduled to start at 5 PM (IST) on Thursday, July 4.

Where will India’s T20 World Cup victory parade take place?

India's World Cup-winning team will take part in an open bus roadshow at the Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch live streaming and live telecast of India’s T20 World Cup victory parade?

Star Sports Network will telecast the victory parade of the World Cup heroes in India. Star Sports will broadcast and livestream the special Follow The Blues edition from 9 AM on the network channel and YouTube, respectively.