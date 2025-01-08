'Temba Bavuma doesn't shout in people's face or…': Smith's idea to silence Australian media after Virat Kohli episode

The Australian media, ever so eager to push the boundaries, opted for a no-holds-barred approach to tear into the Indian team, specifically Virat Kohli, during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. From almost worshipping Kohli, things went south pretty quickly. Less than a month after publishing texts in Hindi to play up Virat's farewell tour of Australia, a leading Australian publication chastised Kohli, dubbing him the national villain. The Kohli-Konstas shoulder push incident unleashed a torrent of chaos, with Kohli being mocked as a 'clown', Rohit Sharma ridiculed as 'Captain Cry Baby', and Indian youngsters derisively branded as 'sooks'. For the Australian media, going too far was a ship that sailed long ago. Temba Bavuma has been nothing but phenomenal as captain of South Africa(AFP)

But there is a way to silence them. With the BGT over, the stage is set for a new battleground known as the World Test Championship final, where reigning champions Australia will take on a spirited South Africa at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. If there's one team that's been on a run as hot as the Aussies, let alone outshone them, it's the Proteas. Heading into the WTC final with seven wins in a row, South Africa, including their former captain Graeme Smith, are hopeful of emerging a third-time lucky. In 2023, South Africa reached the semifinals of the ODI World Cup before their impressive run came to a screeching halt. Seven months later, it was India's turn to halt their victory march in the final of the T20 World Cup. However, this time, there's no second chance.

"A Test match like that is an interesting one to predict. There's not much cricket for either team heading into the WTC final. Obviously, it's a neutral venue – Lord's. Always been a spectacular place for me, but I can tell you… all the stuff that is in the media and all that is being said out there in Australia… it would certainly motivate me a whole lot more to go there and lift the trophy because if we beat them, all these things that come from that place… it's going to be worthwhile," Smith, commissioner of the SA20, told The Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the tournament ahead of its third edition starting January 9.

Smith knows more than just a thing or two about beating Australia. Under him, in 2006, South Africa did the unthinkable when they chased down 434 in what is still a record for the highest successful run chase in an ODI. Just three years later, Smith led South Africa to their maiden Test series in Australia, beating Ponting's Aussies 2-1 on their soil. With 326 runs, Smith led from the front, winning the Player of the Series award. Who can forget the sight of Smith walking out to bat with a broken arm and facing Mitchell Johnson? They don't make players of such character anymore.

Now, 16 years later, Temba Bavuma has a shot at history. 'Lord' Temba, as he is jokingly referred to in India, has become a bit of a meme sensation himself. He has captained South Africa to 10 wins in the last 14 Tests as captain, including the most recent and impressive seven-match winning streak. Bavuma averages a fine 57.78 as captain and has struck two centuries in the WTC cycle. It has taken Bavuma 11 years, but here he is… taking South Africa to unimaginable heights, one expected of them perhaps since a quarter of a century ago.

Graeme Smith shows amazing courage by batting with a broken hand against Mitchell Johnson to try and save the Test match(Getty)

"It should mean a lot to everybody and Temba. He has found himself under a lot of pressure in the last 2-3 years. He has averaged over 50 with the bat over the last year. He has led from the front, he calmly goes about his work. He is not a character that is going to be on people's faces and shouting and going mad. He's a quiet man that goes about his work in a very solid way, and he has led the team to seven victories in a row. And that's brilliant. He's in the World Test Championship final and we'll be there behind him, supporting him," Smith said.

'SA20 offers closest competition to international cricket'

In its third season, SA20 carries high hopes, with many believing internally that the league could eventually rival the Indian Premier League. The buzz is strong, and the reasons are compelling. It boasts star-studded lineups and features teams that are sister franchises of IPL sides. With all the hallmarks of a top-tier T20 league – minus the controversial Impact Player rule – Smith reckons SA20 prepares players for the best tests cricket has to offer.

Much like the IPL, SA20 is seen as a breeding ground for players to prepare for the highest levels of cricket. This belief is reinforced by the fact that 16 South African players were picked in the IPL mega auction, further underscoring the league's growing reputation.

"The rookie system is something we've introduced. A lot of rookies get kept in the side. I am looking forward to seeing how they go. There's always a storyline. Players that have bad form and come into this tournament, can they make it count? Look at [Tristan] Stubbs. He's had a good international year, and then went through a lean patch. Can he have a breakout season? He did in the IPL [378 runs at a strike-rate of 190.9, including three fifties for Delhi Capitals]. The Kane Williamson story. Devon Conway going back to Jo'burg. Trent Boult is here for the first time. I would love to see Rashid Khan and how he goes. Sunrisers Eastern Cape, winners two years in a row, can they push again? There are so many things that can become great stories," mentioned Smith.

"What SA20 offers is closest competition to international cricket. You've got international stars, you've got the best South African cricketers. Domestic cricket unfortunately don't seem to pull the crowd. But now there's a full house. Our players are being exposed to a level that you get when you are playing a World Cup or against India. The young generation players are going to be challenged, and they'll know what it takes to be successful. [I'm] hopeful it will unearth good players and talent that can win trophies in the time to come."