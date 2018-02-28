Temba Bavuma ruled out as South Africa ponder XI for Durban Test vs Australia

Faf du Plessis says South Africa are still pondering their team for the first Test against Australia but Temba Bavuma will definitely not feature at Kingsmead.

Batsman Bavuma has not recovered from a fractured finger which prevented him from playing any part in the India Test series.

Du Plessis said the Proteas will make a late call on the side for the opening encounter in Durban, which starts on Thursday.

The captain said: “Bavuma has not recovered from his injury. We are just pondering whether we want to play seven batsmen or six and four seamers.”

Du Plessis stated that he is “good to go” after recovering from a finger injury of his own and is expecting a slow surface for the first of four Tests.

“I think the Durban wicket over the last few years has definitely slowed down a bit and that’s just the nature of the square.” he added.

“I expect it will be quite slow, it might take a bit of turn if anything we might see tennis ball bounce.”

Australia captain Steve Smith revealed that the tourists will field the same side that beat England in the final Ashes Test at the SCG.