Tempers flare as Yuvraj Singh and Tino Best clash in heated exchange during IML T20 final; Brian Lara separates duo

The International Masters League 2025 concluded on Sunday, with Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters lifting the title by beating West Indies Masters by six wickets in the all-important final in Raipur. Tempers flared during the contest as Yuvraj Singh clashed with Tino Best in the middle, and the duo were seen exchanging words. Tempers flared during the contest as Yuvraj Singh clashed with Tino Best in the middle.(Screengrabs - JioHotstar)

Things got pretty intense, and West Indies Masters captain Brian Lara had to intervene to separate the two. Even Ambati Rayudu was seen urging Tino Best to maintain his calm in the middle.

It all started after Tino Best completed his over and wanted to go off the field due to a possible injury concern. However, Yuvraj Singh flagged the issue with the umpire, and Billy Bowden probably asked Best to come back to the middle.

This did not impress the West Indies speedster, and he charged towards Yuvraj Singh. Tino Best got in Yuvraj's face, and the latter did not back down. The duo exchanged some words, showing no signs of backing down.

Former England pacer Darren Gough, who was on commentary, said, "He (Tino Best) is someone who doesn't back down. He is someone who likes to have a chat. Two players who don't back down. That's when you get an issue."

Soon after, Yuvraj Singh took the strike and hit a massive six. Immediately after, he was seen pointing his bat at Tino Best. This scene reminded everyone of the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, where Yuvraj hit 6 sixes in Stuart Broad's over. These six maximums came after Yuvraj's heated verbal exchange with Andrew Flintoff.

However, soon after, Yuvraj Singh and Tino Best patched up during the second strategic time-out. The southpaw Yuvraj was seen playfully patting Tino Best's back.

India Masters beat West Indies Masters by six wickets

India Masters did not have to break a sweat in brushing aside the challenge of West Indies Masters in the summit clash. Ambati Rayudu played a 74-run knock as India chased down 149 with six wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare.

Earlier, Lendl Simmons and Dwayne Smith played knocks of 57 and 45, respectively, as West Indies Masters posted 148/7 in the allotted twenty overs. For India Masters, Vinay Kumar returned with three wickets, while Shahbaz Nadeem took two scalps.

In the final, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar brought out a vintage uppercut, scoring 25 runs off 18 balls, including two fours and one six.

Earlier, India Masters had defeated Australia Masters in the semi-final.