Ten reasons why Steve Smith, David Warner were banned for one year

New Delhi: Disgraced Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were on Wednesday banned for one year by Cricket Australia (CA) following the ball tampering scandal in the third Test against South Africa at Cape Town.

Cricket Australia officials met on Wednesday in Johannesburg to consider the report of the investigation into the incident and came out with the decision. Cameron Bancroft, who executed the plan, was suspended for nine months.

The key finding from the investigation was that prior knowledge of the incident was confined to three players: Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Hindustan Times looks at 10 reasons, five each for Steve Smith and David Warner, given by CA on why the ‘leadership group’ was banned:

Steve Smith:

(a) Knowledge of a potential plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball

(b) Failure to take steps to seek to prevent the development and implementation of that plan

(c) Directing that evidence of attempted tampering be concealed on the field of play

(d) Seeking to mislead match officials and others regarding Bancroft’s attempts to artificially alter the condition of the ball

(e) Misleading public comments regarding the nature, extent and participants of the plan

David Warner:

(a) Development of a plan to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball

(b) Instructions to a junior player to carry out a plan to take steps to attempt to artificially alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper

(c) Provisions of advice to a junior player regarding how a ball could be artificially altered including demonstrating how it could be done.

(d) Failure to take steps to seek to prevent the development and/or implementation of the plan

(e) Failure to report his knowledge of the plan at any time prior to or during the match

However, all three players will be permitted to play club cricket. In addition, the trio will be required to undertake 100 hours of voluntary community cricket service.