'That 115kmph arm ball, that got me': Mitchell Santner wary of Varun Chakaravarthy's 'mystery' in IND vs NZ final

Varun Chakaravarthy announced his arrival in style in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 when he returned with five wickets in a Group A encounter against New Zealand. Hence, it is no surprise that the Blackcaps captain Mitchell Santner is wary of the mystery spinner's threat ahead of the all-important summit clash, set to be played on Sunday, March 9. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner wary of Varun Chakaravarthy threat ahead of Champions Trophy final (ANI )

Varun has played two matches in the 2025 edition of the eight-team tournament, scalping seven wickets. In the semi-final against Australia, Varun returned with two scalps, including the key wicket of Travis Head.

On the eve of the summit clash against India, Mitchell Santner praised the 33-year-old spinner and even talked about his fast arm-ball that bamboozled him in the group stage match.

"A little bit of mystery, but it was the first time some of the guys have been facing him. I think they'll learn from the other day. If the pitch plays a similar way, it's going to be a challenge along with all three of their other spinners. I think the boys will be ready for tomorrow. We'll look at a little bit more footage," Santner told reporters on Saturday.

"I think we obviously know what his threats are now. That 115kmph arm bowl, that got me. That was a bit of a threat. But we know he's going to be a challenge," he added.

Matt Henry's fitness concern

New Zealand are currently sweating over the fitness of Matt Henry, who suffered a shoulder injury during the semi-final against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Santner said that the management will take a call when the Kiwis are done with their training.

"We'll be going across the road and training after this. Matt's going to have a bowl just to see how he is. I guess we'll make a call after that," said Santner.

New Zealand have won two ICC titles – ICC Knockout in 2000 and the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2021. On both the occasions, the Kiwis defeated India to win the title.

"Hopefully we're third time lucky. India are going to be a challenge tomorrow. They've been playing some very good cricket. They understand these conditions pretty well. I think we've also been playing decent. Admittedly, obviously, slightly different conditions. But I think, having the run against India here a few days ago will definitely help us out, understanding the conditions a little bit better," said Santner.

"But it is a knockout game. And I guess whoever turns up on the day could take home a trophy," he added.