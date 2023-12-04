"That day provided the platform to change my life": McCullum reminisces on 158* against KKR in first-ever IPL match

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 4 (ANI): Former New Zealand skipper and current England Test head coach Brendon McCullum talked about how his knock of 158* in the very first Indian Premier League (IPL) game ever changed his life, turning him from "just a cricketer for New Zealand" to a T20I icon. HT Image

McCullum spoke at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Innovation Lab's Leader's Meet: India which was held in Bengaluru last week and addressed a convergence of global sporting stakeholders.

"The reason why I daydream about that moment is because it literally changed my life. I was just a cricketer for New Zealand, where no one really knew what you did where you are from, or what you are capable of. But that day provided the platform, the forum, and the opportunity to change my life," said McCullum according to a press release by RCB.

In the very first match of IPL in 2008, McCullum, then representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) smashed 158* in 73 balls, with 10 fours and 13 sixes. This explosive knock not only entertained the fans present in Bengaluru on April 18, but also kickstarted the T20 league movement across the world and birthed the most popular cricket league in history.

Talking about the summit, he said, "I have been invited here to come and share some more stories about leadership. But the opportunity to oversee and rub shoulders with other leaders who have some similarly shared experiences is what you are after as a leader. You are always trying to grow and evolve and this week has been simply fabulous."

The England coach also expressed the excitement to tour India for the Test series in January, saying that playing India, the best side in their home conditions is an exciting challenge.

"It is going to be a good challenge for us. If we have success then fabulous, if we do not then I know we will go down in the style that we want to go down," he added.

McCullum also spoke about England's 'Bazball' style of cricket under the leadership of him and Test skipper Ben Stokes, saying that the side is making sure to be as good at cricket as possible and enjoy the game.

"We are very lucky that we have had some immediate success but I do not think it is the ceiling for us. I think we have seen some guys who have unlocked their potential in the last 18 months or so and that is what the job is as a leader; to get the most out of the people that you are in charge of," he concluded. (ANI)