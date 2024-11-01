Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The changing equations of IPL retentions

BySomshuvra Laha
Nov 01, 2024 07:29 PM IST

Sensibility of some major retentions underpins communication clarity and increased player involvement

Kolkata: That Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have once again gone into overhaul mode before the mega auction 16 years into the IPL is both expected as well as unexpected.

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the five players retained by Mumbai Indians. (PTI)
Jasprit Bumrah is one of the five players retained by Mumbai Indians. (PTI)

Expected because despite all the franchises starting from scratch in 2008, these two teams in particular have never been able to look beyond either star power or the disconcerting desire to pack their sides with power hitters without considering the overall balance. Unexpected because 16 years is too long a time to not address this festering problem.

And then there are Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals—all champions, and all expectedly maintaining a vein of continuity by dint of their long-term planning. Which is why it isn’t surprising that these four franchises’ Indian retentions make up the bulk of India’s current and future T20 international pool.

Key to this retention success is the clarity of communication between players and management that caters to an overall will to strike a balance in the core while keeping the franchises’ long-term interest ahead of individuals.

A major talking point that has cropped up in the backdrop of this philosophy is how some top Indian players have agreed to take pay cuts as second retentions.

Among the captains, Hardik Pandya will get paid 16.35 crore, less than Jasprit Bumrah’s 18 crore. At Gujarat Titans, Rashid Khan is the highest retention with 18 crore while Shubman Gill settled for 16.50 crore. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson are the only two Indian captains to get the top retention amount of 18 crore but their respective franchises have matched that amount for Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal only because MS Dhoni and Sandeep Sharma agreed to the uncapped player fee of 4 crore because of the new rule of players who have not played international cricket for five years being classified as uncapped.

Even Mumbai Indians have managed to spread out their next three retaining prices after Bumrah in such a way—Pandya and Surya Kumar Yadav get 16.35 crore each while Rohit Sharma gets only 5 lakh less than them—that there can be no chance of dissatisfaction or controversy. That, of course, may be beefed up with other perks but it points to an encouraging phase of IPL economics where some franchises are not only heeding the opinion of senior players but also letting them take the lead in deciding the retention amounts.

Mumbai’s was a particularly awkward situation given the heat Pandya had to take in the aftermath of him taking over from Sharma and their subsequent forgettable campaign this year but head coach Mahela Jayawardene said there was nothing that couldn’t be solved through honest conversations.

“I know Hardik’s being appointed captain. We had that conversation with them,” he said. “And obviously, Ro (Rohit) led the retention part and everyone agreed that Boom (Bumrah), you know, being the best bowler in the world, and he’s been very consistent. And we need to recognise that at the top. And then he wanted the other young Indians to be recognised and it was his call.”

Another sign of the changing landscapes is how franchises have not panicked over letting go of their Indian captains partly because they have the assurance of the Right-To-Match cards during auction but mostly because they are not willing to scupper their core balance in the quest to persuade the captain to stay back.

Current champions KKR are a perfect example, striking a perfect balance with the core by retaining Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh. Translate that to the skills column and KKR already have two specialist batters in Rinku and Ramandeep, two specialist bowlers in Chakaravarthy and Rana and two revered allrounders in Narine and Russell. All of them for just 69 crore, meaning KKR have enough and more money to not only fill the other slots but also get an Indian captain if they are smart about their auction strategy.

Did they want to retain Shreyas Iyer? Most likely. But KKR CEO Venky Mysore indicated that the franchise was not willing to be stretched to accommodate him.

“In almost all cases, everyone asks if there is a way we can retain them, but they also understand why sometimes we can’t. So hopefully, somewhere our paths will cross again,” said Mysore in a KKR video bite. “But also, something to be kept in mind is that retention is not a one-way street. It is always something that has to be mutually agreed upon.”

The open channels of communication have also allowed franchises to persuade younger players with higher retention amounts. Narine and Russell agreeing to amounts less than the IPL mandated caps meant Rinku’s salary jumped from 55 lakh to 13 crore and still it was five less than the highest cap is 18 crore. Similarly, Dhruv Jurel’s price skyrocketed from 20 lakh in 2024 to 14 crore, Mayank Yadav from 20 lakh to 11 crore and Sai Sudharshan from 20 lakh to 8.5 crore.

These are encouraging trends, suggesting more and more franchises are open to investing in the future rather than go with major, short-term investments. That however doesn’t mean that icons have lost their pull.

Kohli is synonymous with RCB so the franchise splurging 21 crore on him makes sense even though letting go of Mohammed Siraj seems questionable. Similarly, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Iyer heading back to the auction pool are justifiable if they are unhappy with their price tag, the administration or just want a fresh start. Their availability is exactly the kind of catalyst that can drum up pre-auction conjecture and keep things exciting.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //