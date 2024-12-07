'The man has got 9000 runs and 30 Test centuries...': Gavaskar's unexpected zooter on Virat Kohli's technical flaw

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar shared an entirely different take on Virat Kohli's dismissal on Day 1 of the day-night Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Kohli, who returned to form with an unbeaten century in the second innings of the first Test in Perth, was once again dismissed by a short-pitched delivery outside the off stump. Mitchell Starc got one to rise from a length and Kohli, who has refused to budge from the forward press that has brought up heaps of runs over the years, was caught in two minds about whether to play at it or let it go. In the confusion, Kohli failed to take his hands away from the line of the ball and left his bat hanging. The ball kissed the edge and landed in the slip cordon. The former India captain had to take the long walk back for just seven. India's Virat Kohli reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during day one of the second cricket test match against Australia(AP)

Kohli was criticised for not changing game despite repeated failures on pitches that offer pace and bounce. He was out in similar fashion even in the first innings of Perh Test. Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar, in fact, said one of the major reasons behind Kohli's Test average dropping to 48 from the high 50s was his reluctance to change his technique.

Gavaskar, however, said the same technique has fetched him more than 9000 Test runs and 30 centuries in this format. The former India captain said he would not be too worried by these dismissals.

"That's what happened in Perth and again over here. I think it is also because of the high back lift. It is so that you can't bring it down in time and let the ball harmlessly pass. But the man has got more than 9000 TEst runs batting with the same technique. He has got out twice, so what? I would not be too worried. The man has got 30 hundreds. So he knows how to bat. He was not lucky in Perth and also this time around. There's plenty of time to go in this series," Gavaskar said on Jio Cinema after the first day's play.

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said Kohli made the right decisions in the second innings in Perth, but in Adelaide, he again went back to his traditional guard of staying off-side to the line of the ball. "Batting conditions were tricky here. He was making good decisions in Perth (2nd inns). He was clear about his movement. He got in line with the ball and played it down the ground. This time, he went back to the traditional guard and stayed off side to the ball. When he starts to seam around, it becomes tricky, getting close to the ball is the key for Virat Kohli," he said.

Australia in a commanding position in Adelaide

Mitchell Starc picked up career-best test figures of 6-48 as India were skittled out for 180 in their first innings on Friday.

In reply, Australia finished on 86-1 with Nathan McSweeney 38 not out and Marnus Labuschagne unbeaten on 20.