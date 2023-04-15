'There are many people who...': Virat Kohli's fitting reply to strike rate criticisim after Doull's 'milestone' jibe

The debate over strike rate or progression of the metric over the course of a knock or an innings has been among the hotly debated topics amid the thrillers in IPL 2023. Most recently, former RCB skipper Virat Kohli was savaged on air by former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull, who lashed out at the star batter for prioritising “personal milestone". But Kohli has now responded to the strike rate criticism with a fitting reply. Virat Kohli; Simon Doull

In the IPL 2023 game between RCB and Lucknow Super Giants at the Chinnaswamy earlier this week, Kohli had started off on a great note. 34 of his 42 runs which came in the powerplay were off just boundaries as RCB managed 56 runs in the first six. It was his highest score in a powerplay in an IPL match. However, Kohli had slowed down after fielding restrictions were removed as he managed to hit the half-century mark in seven more deliveries.

Criticising his strike rate post the powerplay, Doull, during commentary had said: "Kohli started off like a train. He was going hammer and tongs as he was playing a lot of shots. From 42 to 50, he took 10 balls. Concerned about a milestone. I don't think there's room for that in this game anymore. Just got to keep going, especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You got to keep going."

On Friday, Jio Cinema played a segment of Kohli's interview with veteran India cricketer Robin Uthappa, where he was asked about the debate on strike rate and the former India skipper gave a smashing reply to critics.

"Yeah for sure (important anchor role). I completely agree with that, There are many people who because they have not been in that situation themselves, they look at the game differently," Kohli said.

"Suddenly when the powerplay is done, they will be like 'oh, they have started rotating the strike'. When you haven't lost a wicket in the powerplay, usually the best player comes on to bowl, you are trying to figure out what to do against him in the first two overs, so that you can get big ones in the last two overs of that guy and then rest of the innings becomes much easier," he added.

Kohli will be back in action on Saturday against Delhi Capitals. He has been in great form in this IPL wiith two half-centuries in three matches and would look to continue the good work against a winless DC side.

