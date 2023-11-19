"There are very high expectations from the team," says Ishan Kishan's mother Suchitra Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 19 (ANI): Before the start of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Ishan Kishan's mother Suchitra Singh said that there are very high expectations from the team. HT Image

Speaking to ANI, Kishan's mother said that the 'Men in Blue' have done very well so far. She added that there is bound to be a blast on the game since the game is played on Chhath Puja.

"...Our wish from Chhath Maiya is that the Indian team brings the World Cup... There are very high expectations from the team. India has done very well so far. Today is Chhath, and there is a match on the same day, so today is bound to be a blast...," Suchitra told ANI.

On the other hand, Kishan's father said that they are very happy that the wicketkeeper-batter is in the 15-member squad.

"We are very happy that Ishan (Kishan) is in the 15-member squad. It depends on the team management to decide who needs to play, Every player has their own role. The coach and Captain will decide who plays in the first eleven," Kishan's father said.

He further added that Kishan called him a few days back and said that there is a very positive atmosphere inside the dressing room.

"I talked to Ishan (Kishan) three days ago. He said that everyone is very happy and there is a very positive atmosphere inside the dressing room," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, India speedster Mohammed Siraj's mother wished the 'Men in Blue' for their final match against Australia on Sunday.

Mohammed Siraj's mother Shabana Begum said, "All the best to the team India."

The former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's coach Sukhwinder Singh Bawa said that the people of the country will get the chance to celebrate after 12 years.

"...The Indian team is playing well... They have been playing well for the past 1.5-2 years... India will win the match, and the people of the country will get the chance to celebrate after 12 years...," Bawa told ANI.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (Wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)