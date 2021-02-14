'You have lost the opening game of such a crucial series': Gavaskar 'baffled' by Team India's selection for 2nd Test
- The decision, however, did not go down well with India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. The Little Master wasn't happy with the fact that India decided to drop their 'number one bowler'.
India made two changes to their playing XI for the second Test against England in Chennai. Shahbaz Nadeem was dropped and in came Axar Patel. However, there was another selection that might have surprised some fans and former cricketers. The team management rested Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test and Mohammed Siraj was picked in his place.
The decision, however, did not go down well with India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. The Little Master wasn't happy with the fact that India decided to drop their 'number one bowler'.
READ | India vs England live score and updates
"You don’t rest your number one bowler in the name of workload management. Jasprit Bumrah is India’s number one bowler with the new ball, while Ravichandran Ashwin is the number one spinner. When you have lost the opening game of such a crucial series, you can’t rest your number one pacer. I am baffled by Bumrah’s snub, as there is a seven-day recovery time after the second Test match,” said Gavaskar on Star Sports.
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir backed the decision taken by the team management while speaking during the pre-match show on broadcaster Star Sports.
READ | Something we have seen in the last 3-4 years: Manjrekar identifies 'a pattern' in Rahane's form
"I think it is a good decision to rest him. He will be ready to go in the pink-ball Test match. There is nothing for the fast bowlers here and he has bowled a lot of overs in Australia and the first Test match, so I think it was a very good decision from the team management's point of view. You would want to have Jasprit Bumrah for the crucial Test matches, the pink ball one and the fourth Test and there will be hardly any gap between the two. So, I think it is the right decision," Gambhir said on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Sibley starts fightback after Burns departs
'That's what he has done': Gavaskar names 'reliable player in crisis for India'
- India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar pointed out the improvement in the player's batting and explained the reason on why the batsman is India's most reliable man in a crisis situation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Should win in three and a half days': Cricket pundits predict 2nd Test result
- Former India captain Michael Vaughan said India are miles ahead of the game thanks to Rohit Sharma and it would be very tough to come back from here and win the match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir names two key England batsmen India should be wary of in the second Test
- Gambhir, however, said India would need to go past England captain Joe Root and opener Dom Sibley in order to get a firm grip on this Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter users, cricketers come down heavily on umpire Chaudhary for big error
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India in a comfortable position against England on rank turner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil Gavaskar 'baffled' by Team India's selection for 2nd Test
- The decision, however, did not go down well with India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. The Little Master wasn't happy with the fact that India decided to drop their 'number one bowler'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'In the last 3-4 years': Manjrekar identifies 'a pattern' in Rahane's form
- Manjrekar on Saturday talked about Rahane and emphasized the need for the batsman to continue hitting impressive scores, which in the long run, can benefit India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crumbling pitch sets Chennai Test on rocky course
- Chennai seems a different deal altogether. Not often do you see two pitches on the same square sporting completely different top soil shades—the one used in the first Test was dusty red while the second one bore a darker look.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Booking of tickets for third India-England Test from Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheers and cheerleaders return to Indian sport
- Fifty percent of the stadium’s box seats were released online for occupancy by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association—with a list of Covid protocols to abide by—and Saravanan ensured he was one of them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pretorius' records spell leads South Africa to easy win over Pakistan in 2nd T20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DRS is bit like VAR, still controversial: Leach after third umpire's error
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar Patel posts an emotional tweet after making his Test debut against England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox