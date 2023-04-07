Home / Cricket / 'These ain't flat PSL pitches': Kohli-compared Harry Brook bashed after SRH star's second straight failure in IPL 2023

'These ain't flat PSL pitches': Kohli-compared Harry Brook bashed after SRH star's second straight failure in IPL 2023

Apr 07, 2023

England batter Harry Brook suffered a second straight failure in IPL 2023 leaving fans on social media furious.

When young England star Harry Brook was roped in for INR 13.25 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the mini-auction last December, the 2016 IPL champions were hailed for their decision while many veterans from England had backed the 24-year-old to be a contender for the Orange Cap. More than Brook's impressive arrival in Test cricket, it was his numbers in previous Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign that gave many the confidence that he could crack the code in IPL. But the England batter suffered a second straight failure in IPL 2023 leaving fans on social media furious. (LSG vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023)

Harry Brook; Virat Kohli

In the 2022 edition of the PSL, Brook had scored 264 runs for Lahore Qalandars in eight innings, which included a century, at a strike rate of 171.4. In numbers in Test cricket, has however been more eye-catching. In 10 innings, he has scored 809 runs with four centuries and three fifties. His stunning run led England Test captain Ben Stokes to compare Brook with Kohli, backing the youngster to replicate former India captain's success across formats.

"He's one of those rare players that you look across all formats and you can just see him being successful everywhere. It's a massive shout, but Virat Kohli is one of those guys where his technique is just so simple and works everywhere. The pressure that he puts back onto opposition is exactly what we're about," Syokes had said last December after Brook's century in Multan Test.

However, Brook has failed to announce his arrival in IPL 2023, managing only 16 runs in two innings. In his debut appearance, he scored only 13 while in the match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Friday, he managed onky four runs.

Here is how Twitter has reacted

It was an overall collective batting failure from SRH in the match against LSG as they managed only 121 for eight in 20 overs with Rahul Tripathi being the top-scorer with his knock of 35.

