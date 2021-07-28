‘They didn't panic in Australia’: Inzamam explains why India won’t be worried over injuries in England

Reacting to India's injury concerns ahead of the England Test series, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq pointed out that Team India had faced a similar situation during the Test series in Australia but they tackled it brilliantly with a young and dynamic bunch of players.

Ahead of the five-match Test series against England, the Virat Kohli-led team India has suffered a few injury blows. Opener Shubman Gill, all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer Avesh Khan have been ruled of the series after getting injured. The fitness of captain Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is getting monitored as they didn’t participate in the 3-day warm-up game against a County Select XI last week.

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar names 2 players who can take Hardik Pandya's place

Meanwhile, the BCCI on Sunday confirmed that Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw will fly to the UK and join the Indian contingent as replacements.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Inzamam said India have an 'excellent bench strength.'

“Team India are facing some injury issues in England. Sundar and Gill are unfit. Virat Kohli has a stiff back but he is trying his best to be fit for the first Test. Ajinkya Rahane also has a hamstring issue. The good thing though is that India have excellent bench strength so they should not face that much difficulty even if some of their key players are injured,” said Inzamam.

Also Read | Former CAC member reveals why Shastri was re-appointed India coach - Exclusive

The former Pakistan captain gave credit to Rahul Dravid for grooming a pool of talented players who have time and again stood up and proved their mettle at the highest level.

“Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw, who were doing well in Sri Lanka, will now fly to England. I don’t think Team India will be too worried over injuries. They faced a similar situation in Australia as well but they did not panic at all. The youngsters rose to the occasion and displayed great maturity as if they had been playing for many years. So, bench strength really matters a lot. They can pull you out of trouble and I give a lot of credit to Rahul Dravid for the same. In Sri Lanka as well, India won the ODIs and are 1-0 up in the T20Is as well.”