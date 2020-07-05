‘They know the conditions’: Former Australia cricketer explains why Pakistan could beat India in India

cricket

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 12:06 IST

Defeating Virat Kohli-led India in their home conditions is not been an easy task. Since the right-handed batsman took charge of the Test team in 2014, India have not lost a single Test series at home. India’s last Test series loss was against England back in 2012, before Kohli was made the Test captain. Since then, India have won 12 straight Test series at home. India enjoy a similar record in the ODIs as well.

Since Kohli has been appointed India’s ODI captain in 2017, India have won 7 series at home, losing just one against Australia at the start of 2019. But India, bounced back later, beating West Indies and Australia in ODI series at home.

Also read: Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Mendis arrested for causing fatal motor accident: Report

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg was recently asked to name the team which he believes can beat India in their home conditions. In his response, the former left-arm spinner said that he believe Pakistan could be one team that can do so.

“Well, I think the best team at the moment would be Pakistan because they have got a very strong pace unit and have got some good spinners. They also got depth in their batting and know the Indian conditions quite well,” Hogg said on his Youtube channel.

Also read: ‘Had we lost, my head would be on chopping block’: Steve Waugh on dropping Shane Warne from 1999 Test against Windies

But due to political tensions between the two countries, the two teams do not have bilateral cricket ties with each other. In such a scenario, Hogg believes Australia could be the next best team that could cause an upset against India in front of home crowd.

“But they can’t go over there for government reasons, so the next best team is Australia and I am not being biased. We have got the likes of [David] Warner, [Marnus] Labuschagne and Steve Smith. We have got a very potent batting line-up as well as bowling line-up,” Hogg said.

“I think if there is any chance of us beating India on Indian soil right now, it’s going to be over the next couple of year,” he further added.