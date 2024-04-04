'They were 0-5 under Rohit Sharma': Hardik Pandya gets backing from India legend over MI captaincy-switch suggestions

The situation surrounding Mumbai Indians has grown intense with each passing game. The side entered the 2024 season of the league on the back of significant controversy, with Rohit Sharma being removed as captain for Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder has since faced flak from fans on social media platforms, and it translated to the venues, too. Ahmedabad: Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium(PTI)

In the franchise's first home game against Rajasthan Royals earlier this week, Hardik was booed by MI fans during toss, as the side slumped to a third-straight defeat in the season. The Mumbai Indians are the only side yet to open its account in the league, and the pressure is slowly – but surely – rising on Hardik to deliver as the side's skipper.

Following their loss against RR, former India batter Manoj Tiwary had suggested that the franchise might take a bold step of reinstating Rohit Sharma as MI's captain. Following the claim, Virender Sehwag – who was also part of the expert panel – disagreed, insisting that MI are known to be slow starters and had a worse beginning to their campaign a few years ago, when the Rohit-led side faced five opening defeats.

“This team had lost five successive matches under Rohit Sharma's captaincy too; they were 0-5. Then, they were champions (lost in the playoffs). So, they will be patient with Hardik, too. These are stats. They have been 0-3 down, too. But if this extends beyond that too, it might test the team management's patience,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“2-3 franchises have done that. Punjab did that, Chennai did that when they gave the captaincy to Jadeja, and then Dhoni took over the captaincy again. But it happened midway through the season. I don't think MI will think about the captaincy switch right now. You can't change a captain after three games; that doesn't send the right message to the team, too. But after seven games, when the season is right in the middle, they can take a call based on how the performance has been,” the former India opener added.

MI face DC

Like MI, Delhi Capitals (DC) have also endured a poor start but have a win in four matches so far in the season. The Capitals faced a disappointing loss on Wednesday, as they conceded the second-highest total in the league's history (272/7) against the Kolkata Knight Riders, eventually facing a 106-run loss.